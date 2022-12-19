Sean O’Rourke gets ‘another spin on merry-go-round’ with new documentary series

For regular listeners of RTÉ Radio 1, it was a trip down memory lane to hear Sean O’Rourke’s familiar voice back on the airwaves last Sunday.

It was the first time that the veteran broadcaster (67) had featured on the station since his retirement in May 2020, which came shortly before he became embroiled in the ‘Golfgate’ fiasco.

Four people were charged in relation to the August 2020 event but a court case cleared them of any wrongdoing.

It was clear that in the court of public opinion, this did not go down well

While the damage had already been done to O’Rourke’s post-retirement plans due to his attendance at the dinner in Clifden, the court ruling in February 2022 did offer a glimmer of hope that he might be brought back into the fold.

The former presenter of Today with Sean O’Rourke left RTÉ on a full-time basis shortly before he turned 65 due to his contractual obligations. But he went out on a high, having also signed a two-year contract for some TV work and a new weekend radio show, Saturday with Sean O’Rourke.

Read More

He sounded wistful on Sunday as he looked back on the events that led to those work plans going awry.

“In hindsight, I wish the event hadn’t taken place,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

“I wish I hadn’t gone there and it was clear pretty quickly that in the court of public opinion, this did not go down well and RTÉ had a problem. I had a problem.”

After he met with RTÉ chiefs in August 2020, the station issued a statement saying it was cutting ties with O’Rourke and would not proceed with its plans to work with him.

Having left the organisation on a high, it must have been a difficult decision for the father-of-six to absorb, but he insisted he had “no regrets about what happened”.

“I took advice from senior colleagues of ours at the time – three wise men – and with over a century of broadcast/journalistic experience between them, each one of them said, ‘Sean, really this is bad. You have a difficulty with credibility in the current climate with doing this, at this stage.’

“So I basically said, ‘Whatever RTÉ want, I will go along with.’

Video of the Day

"And the next day I was invited to a meeting and was told, ‘These projects can’t go ahead now or any time.’

"And I said, ‘Well, OK. Why don’t we just say we have agreed this is the position now.’ But that decision had been taken.”

No promises were made but nothing would be ruled out either and within a few months, he was back talking to RTÉ and it “took a bit of time to settle on something”.

Expand Close Mary Harney, former leader of the Progressive Democrats / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Harney, former leader of the Progressive Democrats

Now he has been given “another spin on the merry-go-round, doing things that wouldn’t have happened had events taken the expected course”.

Clearly relishing being back in the media spotlight, O’Rourke will this week front a new two-part political history documentary. Chronicling the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the post-Civil War landscape, there is an accompanying podcast for the series made up of 12 one-on-one interviews.

For the first time, we’re broadcasting many of the interviews in long form on the RTÉ Player

O’Rourke has drawn on his bulging contacts book to pull in some big political names for his return to the RTÉ fold in the series made by Midas Productions. He said it was “fascinating to make”.

"The documentary was a great project and I think people will learn a few things they didn’t already know,” he told Independent.ie.

"What's also very interesting is the added value we’ve brought to the audience on RTÉ’s newer platforms.

"For the first time, we’re broadcasting many of the interviews done for the series in long form on the RTÉ Player and podcast.

"We couldn’t put everything into the documentary series and the audience will get a much deeper understanding of politicians’ views and perspective from the extra material.”

Expand Close Former taoiseach Brian Cowen. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former taoiseach Brian Cowen. Photo: Mark Condren

Among those who have taken part in the series are former leading politicians such as Dick Spring, Mary Harney and Brian Cowen, with O’Rourke promising there is “more to come”.

And as he enters a new chapter in his career, the broadcaster appears to be content with his lot, even if his post-retirement life took him down a different path to the one he had planned.

Along with his wife Caroline Murphy, a former media adviser to Charlie Flanagan, he has been busy in recent times with his company Avondale Media and is also on the board of Druid Theatre in Galway, where he moved as a child from his first family home in Portlaoise.

“If you were to ask me two-and-a-half years ago or if you could rewind the clock, and I was to do what I was supposed to do and what I'm doing now, I would go unequivocally for what I’m doing now,” he said.

Two Tribes will air on December 21 on RTÉ One at 9.30pm and at 10.05pm on December 22