Thursday 12 July 2018

Save the date - Love Island's Adam announces two Irish club appearances on 61 date tour

Adam Collard (ITV)
Aoife Kelly

Yes, you read that correctly - Love Island's Adam Collard has announced a 61 date UK and Ireland night club tour.

He certainly cannot be accused of failing to milk his time on the ITV2 show.

The dates run until October although we're not sure people will remember who the hell he is by then.

The good news, ahem, is he's coming to Ireland - he'll appear at Club Light in Mallow, Co Cork on August 19th and Mischief in Maynooth on September 12th.

What those appearances will entail is anyone's guess. 

Adam made quite the impression in the Love Island villa, hopping from one girl to the next like a pinball. 

First there was Kendall, who he ditched for Rosie, who he ditched for Zara and when Zara left he coupled up with Darylle, but has reportedly reunited with Zara again since he was dumped from the villa.

He was also criticised by a domestic abuse charity for his treatment of Rosie in the villa but he later apologised to her for his behaviour.

Sorry, we need to take a moment to process...

Online Editors

