Sarah McInerney says fan complained about her ‘inappropriate’ Prime Time outfits

Sarah McInerney has revealed that a Prime Time viewer contacted her to complain about her “complete inappropriate” outfits.

The broadcaster was left in stitches when a fan messaged her and said she looked like she was “going to a disco”.

Speaking to Irish Country Magazine, she said: “I got this hilarious message the other day saying, ‘You know I really like your delivery etc, but if you wouldn't mind me saying, the clothes you wear on television are completely inappropriate.

“You look like you're going to a disco most of the time, you would be better off looking at your fellow presenters and seeing how they dress. No insult intended, Mary'.

“I was wearing a white pantsuit that night, I think. I would love to see how the young people would have greeted me at the disco!" she laughed.

The 41-year-old said that the comment didn’t bother her as she’s very comfortable in her own skin.

“Most of the time I get a giggle out of it - I really think that lady didn't mean to insult me, she was genuinely trying to help.

“Stuff about my appearance is water off a duck's back. I generally feel pretty comfortable with how I look, it doesn't get to me.

“I don't feel vulnerable there maybe that is the best way to put it, I am happy that I am appropriately dressed and that is all that matters.”

However, Sarah admitted that she sometimes doubts her journalism skills while co-hosting Prime Time and RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime.

She said: "[Comments about] my performance, I am bit more vulnerable there because I am never quite sure am I doing exactly right. Of all the critics in all of Ireland I am promise, I am my worst.

“My job is to ask the questions that people want asked and it is very hard to do that most of the time if not all of the time, because it is almost impossible to always be on your game but also to really be plugged into what people want asked. There is a lot of pressure.

“Almost all of the time I get people contacting me saying, ‘Why didn't you do this, or ask them that?’

“Sometimes it is only small things, but sometimes it is big obvious questions that I just haven't spotted. I kick myself in those moments.”