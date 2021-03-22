Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty revealed as new Prime Time presenters

Journalists and broadcasters Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty have been revealed as new presenters of Prime Time.

RTÉ Managing Director Jon Williams revealed the news on Twitter, writing: “Thrilled Sarah McInerney and Fran McNulty are joining Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ’s PrimeTime. Been at heart of #RTE’s journalism for 3 decades - mission more important than ever: investigating, explaining, getting answers to questions that matter. #rtept.”

The two new presenters will join Miriam O’Callaghan at the helm of the programme from April 6, with Sarah joining Miriam O'Callaghan in studio on Tuesday nights, and Fran and Miriam presenting every Thursday.

RTÉ wrote online today; “The new presenting team will launch a refresh of Prime Time, which will involve a brand-new look for the programme and studio.”

Fran McNulty shared the news on Twitter, writing; “New gig! A return to a great team. Can’t wait to get started with Miriam, Sarah & all the team. Humbled & honoured in equal measure”.

While, Sarah McInerney wrote; “Some news this Monday! Very excited to join the @RTE_PrimeTime team from next month”.

Sarah McInerney also currently presents RTÉ Radio One's current affairs show, DriveTime, alongside Cormac Ó hEadhra, while Fran McNulty is also the broadcaster’s Agriculture & Consumer Affairs Correspondent.

The current affairs programme has seen audiences increase in 2021, with an average of 341,000 watching each Tuesday and Thursday night on RTÉ One.

In January, RTÉ’s Richard Downes was announced as the new editor of Prime Time.

Mr Downes was a reporter with the flagship current affairs programme since 2014 after joining RTÉ in 1999.

During his time at RTÉ, the Dublin-born broadcaster spent time presenting Morning Ireland and working as a correspondent in the Middle East, Africa and Washington.

