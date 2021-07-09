Sarah Jessica Parker shares first look at new Sex and the City reboot

The reboot is expected to air later this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a picture from the set of the new Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That’ as filming began in New York.

Sarah had her first day of filming today, as she joined her colleagues who got to work on the reboot of the ultra-popular comedy drama.

Captioning the photo: ‘And Just Like That’, Parker shared a pic with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they prepared to shoot the follow-up to the romantic comedy hit show that ran from 1998 to 2004.

In total, the main characters starred in 94 episodes of the hit series but it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall would not be starring alongside the gals in the new show.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life,” a HBO executive said of Cattrall’s absence from the show.

Read More

Read More

Sarah Jessica Parker also shared how the cast reunion made her emotional.

“So many feelings. Cynthia walked into the trailer, I wouldn’t let go of her!” Parker told a fan on Instagram.

She also shared a photo of the script of the first episode, which is named: “Hello It’s Me”.

The new show follows six seasons of the original and two follow-up movies in 2008 and 2010.

Fans got really excited in December 2020 when a follow-up series was confirmed for HBO Max.

The show is not expected to air until later this year.