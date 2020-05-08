Sandra Oh: I instantly clicked with Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer

Sandra Oh says she had an instant rapport with her Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer.

The thriller, starring Oh as a now-former MI5 agent and Comer as Russian assassin Villanelle, is back for a third series.

Speaking from her home in Los Angeles, Oh, 48, told The Graham Norton Show: “When we first met and had our first read together, I knew we had good chemistry.

“I could just tell because of the way we were listening together and I could actually feel the way we were reacting to each other.”

The show’s return on the BBC, with new head writer Suzanne Heathcote, has divided critics.

It opened with Eve depressed in a new job in a restaurant kitchen, having survived Villanelle’s shooting.

Norton’s programme also features Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

She echoed comments made by Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, saying “producers… are trying to do everything they can to make sure the show goes ahead….

“Obviously, we’ve all got to wait and see what happens, but we are filming three highlight specials and trying to bring back the Strictly fever that everyone’s missing and loves,” she said.

The Hunger Games star Stanley Tucci and comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan also appear on the show.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One today (Friday) at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

