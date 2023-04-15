Rylan Clark: I want to sit in my pyjamas after quitting Strictly: It Takes Two

The 34-year-old TV personality will continue to provide Eurovision Song Contest contest this May as well as doing his Radio 2 show.

Rylan Clark said he wants to “sit indoors in his pyjamas for a bit” after quitting as a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

The 34-year-old TV personality announced on Wednesday along with the BBC that he would step down from the spin-off of the celebrity dance show after four years.

Clark told his Radio 2 show Rylan On Saturday: “So I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly for the last four years.”

He added: “Can I just confirm please as well, I’m seeing all the rumours. Please carry on with your rumours, I ain’t going anywhere darling.

“It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don’t know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit.”

Clark will continue to provide the BBC’s commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest this May as well as doing his Radio 2 show, the BBC said.

He also thanked former long-time It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball and professional dancer Janette Manrara – who took over from her in 2021 – along with Strictly presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Clark added: “It’s just been amazing, It’s just been so lovely and I love everyone well… So now I’ve got the certificate, I thought oh I might as well go now.”

The BBC said the series will announce a new presenter in due course as executive producer of the Strictly spin-off series, Eve Winstanley, said the team will miss the presenter’s “boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers”.

Clark rose to fame on reality singing competition The X Factor back in 2012 and after winning Celebrity Big Brother the following year, he became a presenter.

He hosted Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and then went on to present ITV’s Supermarket Sweep, BBC’s Ready Steady Cook and star in Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox along with his mother.