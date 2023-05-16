Ryan Tubridy says media ‘have done a job on me for long enough’ as he reveals reasons for leaving Late Late Show

Tubridy said that he thinks leaving the Late Late show after 14 years will be “a difficult transition” and “strange”.

Ryan Tubridy has revealed the reason he decided to step down from hosting the Late Late Show.

Tubridy (49) announced the news last March that he would be stepping down as the host of the show after 14 years and will present his final episode on May 26.

He said he believes the decision was a “grown-up” choice and that he does not think he has “always been a great grown-up".

“My life was lived in the glare of the limelight for 20 years, so yes that was one of the reasons. I wanted to turn that light down,” he told the new edition of the RTÉ Guide. “I just think I had my fill of being public property at that level.

“I’ve always accepted that fame was part and parcel of the job, but you hit an age and think: ‘That was lovely, but I don’t want to play that game anymore.’ Last summer, the seeds were sown in my head, but it got short circulated in the last few months.”

Tubridy said he tends not to “read the mean stuff” and instead he listens “to the good people” he meets on the street and those who watch the show every week because “they are more important” to him.

“Now, I know the media is just doing a job, and they have done a job on me for long enough. To paraphrase an awful creature, ‘They won’t have Richard Nixon to kick around anymore, and it will be someone else’s turn.’”

He added that he thinks leaving the Late Late show after 14 years will be "a difficult transition" and "strange".

“I’ve spoken to athletes who have hung up their jerseys and I’m think that’s me now in terms of the psychological and emotion transition from being Mr Friday Night to ‘Who is that guy?’ That will be interesting.

“I’m hoping that my ego has been sated in terms of the attention you get from the show. That’s a big thing, to be frank with you. The buzz you get from an audience and being known and all that.”

He added, “I hope I don’t miss that because at this age, that feels both pleasant as well as terribly superficial. But I think it is time to concentrate on the love of people closer to me than the attention of those I don’t know.”

He went on to commend his daughters, Ella and Julia, for the sacrifices they have made since he took on the role, describing his mother Catherine as his “biggest fan,” adding that she might even be relieved at his decision to step down.

“My mother said, after I got the job, that every show for her was like watching a boxer going to a ring, because afterwards she’d buy the newspaper and go, ‘What is this?’ I’d say to her, ‘Don’t be buying that’ and that ‘I’ll know when it was time to hang up the gloves.’ And here we are.”