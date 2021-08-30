Ryan Tubridy promises a ‘hum-dinger’ of a show as first live audience of just 28 is allowed on this week’s Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy says he is excited about kicking off the new season of The Late Late Show in front of a small live audience this Friday for the first time since the pandemic struck.

RTÉ confirmed that 28 audience members will be permitted to attend the show in a socially-distanced studio at Montrose.

Tubridy said: "We have a very, very small audience for the first time in... What was it? Forty-nine shows we did straight without an audience?

"Everything is being done to the letter of the law in terms of guidelines and what we can and cannot do. So, I think we have about... We normally would have 200 people there; I think we're going to have an audience of 28.

"Now, that to me is a whole lot better than an audience of nothing. So, I'll take 28 because as a show-off that loves attention, that'll do me fine.

“I'll be able to bounce out. The alternative is like playing squash with a flat ball... This is much better,” he said.

"It's a start. And we always said that we'll only return with an audience when everyone else can have an audience so if you can have a little audience the way you have in theatres whatever, we'll do it that way. And then, when it goes bigger and bigger, we'll go bigger and bigger,” he added.

But Tubridy wasn’t revealing any secrets about the guests who will appear on the show when it returns to the airwaves at 9:35pm on Friday, except to say he will be drip-feeding listeners as the week progresses.

"So, that's a good start. And then I'll start telling you about the guests during the week because they're terrific."

However, he promised the season opener would be a “hum-dinger” of a show that will “embrace the light” and aim to “entertain, entertain, entertain”.

His hosting of The Late Late Toy Show in the midst of the pandemic in November 2020 led to a record number of viewers when 1.5 million people tuned in to the annual Christmas special which was one of the most watched programmes in Irish television history despite having no live audience.

The Late Late Show also drew critical acclaim when Bray singer Hozier performed a spine-tingling version of The Parting Glass in March 2020 in tribute to Ireland’s first healthcare worker to die from Covid-19 and others who had succumbed to the virus. The emotional performance in front of an empty studio came as then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the first Level 5 lockdown.