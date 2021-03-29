Ryan Tubridy pays tribute to much-loved RTÉ colleague who passed away at weekend

Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to his RTÉ colleague Fiona Hurley who sadly passed away at the weekend.

Speaking on his Radio One show this morning, he paused for a moment to say a few words about Ms Hurley and her character. Ms Hurley worked as a stage manager at RTÉ.

“She would be the person who would greet guests, and bring them in, and make sure they were okay,” he said. “And she had plenty of other roles within that as well.

“But she was one of those very, very kind human beings who people loved.

“When we did the Toy Show she dressed up. She dressed up as Princess Fiona, went fully green and really went for it - you know one of those people? Who just gets it, and gets the happiness.”

Tubridy also spoke about her love for dogs, saying: “And she loved talking about dogs and she was always giving out to me for talking about dogs in a mean way if I ever did.

“And right up until recently she said: ‘Tell him to stop being mean about the dogs jumping up on him’. That’s how funny she was.”

On a final note, he added that: “Sadly she fell ill, and she passed away at the weekend and we as a family on the Late Late Show and broadly at RTÉ are going to miss Fiona Hurley like mad.

“She was young, too young, too good to go too soon, so may she rest in peace and my condolences to her family this Monday morning.”

According to RIP.ie, Ms Hurley passed away peacefully at her home in Raheny surrounded by her loving family.

“Fiona, beloved daughter of Evelyn and the late Des and the loving sister of Des, Lisa, David and Brian,” it read.

“Sadly missed by her loving mam, sister, brothers, uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and her many colleagues and friends in The New Theatre, RTE and the Dog World.”

Irish Independent