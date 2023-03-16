Ryan Tubridy: 10 standout moments from the host’s 14-year Late Late Show tenure

Adam King with host Ryan Tubridy during The Late Late Toy Show in 2020. Photo: Andres Poveda

With Ryan Tubridy standing down from RTÉ’s flagship Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm, here are 10 key moments from his time in the hot seat.

Pandemic response

Tubridy will be missed by viewers for a variety of reasons, perhaps none more so than when he stood with the nation during Covid-19.

On March 20, 2020, Tubridy gave a state-of-the-nation speech on the show as the population dealt with the mass shock of the pandemic.

Tubridy said at the time: “It’s normal to feel scared. It's perfectly normal to feel lonely, but you’re not alone, big difference… These past few days have been without precedent in the history of the state.

"There are years that pass by where nothing happens, then there are weeks like this, when the whole lifetime happens before our eyes.”

Tubridy also took a Covid 19-swab test on air to help normalise the situation at a time when many were anxious for their own and their families’ lives.

Vicky Phelan tribute

In November 2022, Tubridy united in grief with a nation, at the loss of Ireland’s champion, CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Phelan was beloved by the public, after lifting the lid on the national health scandal, as she fought to live for as long as possible for her family.

Tubridy knew this and was close to tears as many viewers were, when he remembered the heroic mother of two for her “dignity, tenacity and courage" as well as “her fun” following her death from cancer.

It was clear the host had become very close to the campaigner.

He added: “A natural leader, she was possibly the best president this country never had. And she made a point of squeezing so much into her final years. As she died, Vicky taught the rest of us how to live.”

Charlie Bird interview

It can’t have been easy for Tubridy to interview RTÉ veteran Charlie Bird in October last year, when Bird said he yearned to live for another year at least, possibly more.

The 73-year-old spoke to Tubridy of his diagnosis with motor neurone disease, alongside Bird’s wife Claire, from their Co Wicklow home.

"In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation,” Bird said at the time. “I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me.”

In January 2022, the former journalist also appeared on The Late Late Show to publicise his “Climb With Charlie” fundraiser, which inevitably raised more than €3m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Adam King’s Toy Show appearance

Tubridy’s talent as a broadcaster has always shone through when it comes to the Late Late Toy Show. During the 2020 edition, Tubridy met Adam King, a young Cork boy with brittle bone condition, osteogenesis Imperfecta.

This was one of the most heartwarming moments in Irish TV history and it was thanks to Adam and Tubridy’s caring nature.

Adam won the hearts of the nation and his "virtual hug” campaign helped many feel joy during the isolation of the pandemic.

Catherine Corless interview

In 2017, Tubridy interviewed Tuam babies historian Catherine Corless.

The campaigner received a standing ovation for her work in highlighting the ongoing issue regarding the remains of up to 800 children buried in a sewer system on a site in Tuam.

Other guests also spoke of the loss inflicted upon them due to the mother-and-baby homes scandals.

Tubridy dealt with the subject, as always, with empathy.

Housing crisis and homelessness

The presenter has highlighted the plight of the homeless and homeless families, in particular, several times.

One of the stand-out moments was just last week, when a mother spoke of her fears of becoming homeless.

Last Friday, Tubridy spoke with Lisa, a mother of three, who was about to be evicted when the eviction ban is lifted at the end of the month.

The mother told how she’d been living in the same apartment with her sons for nine years but was given a notice to leave last April.

She told Tubridy: “I was praying that it [the eviction ban] would be extended a bit longer because it's a nightmare trying to get somewhere – there's no accommodation. It's just impossible to even get a viewing at this stage.”

This episode and Tubridy’s sensitive handling of the issue led to a strong reaction from the public, who came out in support of the mother.

Brian Cowen interview

The host’s first Late Late Show interview in September 2009 couldn’t have been a much bigger challenge.

Tubridy quizzed the then-Taoiseach Brian Cowen as the nation dealt with the fallout from the economic crash.

Some 1.6 million viewers tuned in to see Tubridy interrogate Cowen.

At the time, the Sunday Tribune labelled it a “Frost/Nixon type exchange” where Tubridy “showed his teeth” while also managing to “disarm the Taoiseach enough to reveal some passion and personality”.

Michael D Higgins

In April 2021, Tubridy interviewed President Michael D Higgins, from his home at Áras an Uachtaráin. President Higgins told the presenter there’d been times he had been lonely throughout the pandemic, but couldn’t compare his situation to others struggling at that time.

"Oh yes, I have [been lonely], it was one of the experiences that I really worried about… but not about myself,” President Higgins said.

“I have grounds to walk in and the big dogs that I enjoy… I kept thinking as I watched television, ‘what if you were in a flat?’. What if you had someone who was dependent on you with special needs and you were two or three storeys up, how could I begin to compare my experience with that?”

Tony Blair

In September 2010, Tubridy sat across from former prime minister of Britain, Tony Blair, and discussed his role in forging the Good Friday Agreement.

Blair also described former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern as being “cunning in the best sense of the word” for the role he played in brokering the the peace deal.

Martin McGuinness

In January 2011, the host interviewed the then deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness.

Tubridy caused a stir when he asked McGuinness: “You mentioned Gerry Adams… and you soldiered together. Some would say, literally, down through the years. You seem very comfortable talking about being in the IRA and being a member of the IRA. Why hasn’t Gerry Adams ever admitted being a member of the IRA?”

McGuinness responded: “I never talk about who’s in the IRA… Gerry Adams and I, when we were trying to get the IRA to call the ceasefire in 1994, actually met with the IRA on a number of occasions…”

Tubridy asked McGuinness again: “But is Gerry Adams a member, or was he a member of the IRA?”

This back-and-forth continued, even causing the audience to laugh at McGuinness’ unwillingness to answer the question.

McGuinness died in 2017 but this was one of the most intriguing interviews during the later part of his life.