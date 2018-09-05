Ryan Thomas's mum says she will 'never forgive' Roxanne Pallett for branding him a 'woman beater'

RYAN THOMAS' mum has said she will "never forgive" Roxanne Pallett after the actress falsely accused her son of punching her on Celebrity Big Brother.

Ryan had been fooling around and 'punched' Roxanne in the dining area of the CBB house. She branded him a "woman beater" before going to the Diary Room to demand he be removed from the house.

Thomas' mother, Gail Waring, appeared on This Morning yesterday following the ex-Emmerdale star's very public apology in which she stated she made a "massive, horrible mistake".

Gail revealed she had been unable to watch the Channel 5 show because she was too "distressed" at seeing her 34-year-old son break down in tears after the 'punch' row, and expressed her worry at how long it would take him to pick himself up again.

Speaking of the incident in which Pallett called Thomas a "woman beater" after he playfully jabbed her, Gail told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: 'I don't think I'll ever forgive her.

"I just want Ryan to feel good in his own state of mind - that will help me forgive Roxy more, if he can be normal again. He needs to have a personal apology.

Ryan Thomas was given a formal warning by Big Brother after Roxanne Pallett accused him of hitting her (Ian West/PA)

"I was almost giggling with them as they were play fighting. I was still thinking it was playful, was smiling at it. I never dreamt of the response from Roxanne."

On Monday, Pallett dubbed herself "the most hated woman in Britain" after returning to the Celebrity Big Brother studio for a pre-recorded interview.

Speaking about Pallett's apology, Gail said: "It was a relief for me, but at the end of the day she needs to apologise to Ryan personally.

"He's got an awful lot of support. The nation when he comes out, that's going to help him, plus his girlfriend. Lucy will smother him with hugs and kisses.

"But how long will it take for him to pick himself up?"

Gail said she cannot watch the show after her son broke down in tears worrying that his career was in tatters.

"I can't watch him cry and distressed. It makes me very distressed, it really hurts," she said. "He's the godfather of the family, he's always looked after us. Now we want to look after him.

"He went in there for a challenge. He was in work on a long-term show for 16 years. He did Bear Grylls and this was a challenge for him, he was looking forward to it. He loves people and joking, laughing."

Gail also commented on the 25,257 complaints to Ofcom after Pallett asked producers for Thomas to be kicked out of the show.

"Lucy's been speaking to the production on my behalf. He's my baby, whatever age they are, whenever they are in distress you want to reach out, give them a hug. I can't," she said.

Pallett walked out of the Big Brother house in the early hours of Saturday after claiming Thomas punched her "like a boxer would punch a bag" on Thursday night's episode.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that she will not return to her job as presenter of a radio breakfast show on Minster FM in York.

A statement from the radio station said: "As a result of discussions today with her representatives, Minster FM can confirm that Roxanne Pallett has stepped down from her position at the station with immediate effect to take some time out and reflect on recent events."

Bridget Davies, managing director at Minster FM, said: "We are very close to our audience and our customers, and it's been alien to us to not be able to honestly communicate with them.

"We can confirm Roxanne will not be returning to Minster FM. She is going to take some time to reflect and address some issues. We hope that goes well and she gets the help she needs."

