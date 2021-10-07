Ruth Negga will tell Ryan about her upcoming role alongside Daniel Craig on Broadway.

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga, model Rosanna Davison and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel are among the guests to join Ryan Tubridy on this week’s Late Late Show.

Ruth Negga will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss her career both on-stage and on-screen as well as her new film Passing. She'll also talk about plans to star in Macbeth with Daniel Craig on Broadway in 2022.

Model Rosanna Davison will talk to Ryan about her turbulent journey to motherhood, from suffering 15 miscarriages, to surrogacy, to the surprise of carrying identical twin boys throughout the pandemic.

Peter Schmeichel will be on the show to talk about his hugely successful spell at Manchester United, his regrets about leaving the club, his father who was a Polish double agent and the pride he feels in his own son - Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Andrew McGinley will join Ryan to discuss life after the deaths of his three young children at the hands of his wife and the children's mother, Deirdre Morley.

Steve Garrigan of Kodaline will be talking about a life dealing with shyness, anxiety and panic attacks and he will also be giving a special performance of his classic song High Hopes.

Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill will perform a duet called Are We Free? while Clannad legend Moya Brennan will perform her new single with world-renowned accordion player Liam O'Connor.

