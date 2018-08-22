Rubberbandits' Blindboy Boatclub to cast satirical eye over UK housing crisis for BBC Three

Among the new commissions just announced by BBC Three is a programme about the UK housing crisis from Blindboy Boatclub of Rubberbandits fame.

Blindboy Undestroys the World (working title) is a "satirical undercover programme" which sees the Limerick native on a "quest to unpack the housing crisis and to question the system that leaves millennials homeless".

With a combination of commentary, absurdism, secret filming and a group of undercover reporters, he exposes how dodgy landlords are preying on the vulnerable and how some developers are manipulating the system.

Blindboy shared the news with his followers on social media with characteristic wit; "Guess who’s getting his own bbc series? Queens shilling, yummy Protestant soup".

He added, "Also, I will flag in advance. The pilot episode will be broadcast, it’s about the housing crisis IN BRITAIN. Because bbc paid for it. I would have loved to focus on the Irish housing crisis, but RTE would have to ask me to make that, and they didn’t. I’ll do that on podcast".

It is one of four new commissions from the youth-focused British channel.

Billy Whizz is a documentary following the story of Billy Monger, a young racing driver who had a life-changing crash resulting in the amputation of his legs, as he returns to racing to pursue his dream of becoming a Formula One racing driver.

Also announced today is The Left Behind, a drama charting one young man's increasing attraction to anti-immigrant sentiment as way of explaining the problems he faces in his own life.

BBC Controller Damien Kavanagh said, "On BBC Three we will always provide a platform for distinct voices and tell stories that matter to young people in Britain today.

"With these new shows, we’re doing just that by featuring a truly unique voice who unpacks the housing crisis and its impact on young people in Blindboy Undestroys the World, an incredible story of triumph over adversity in Billy Whizz and a drama that will address the rise of the far right, a subject that has increasingly become part of the national conversation in The Left Behind. Whilst The Rap Game is an exciting new format for BBC Three that taps into a creative culture that actively embraces young people sharing their experiences.”

The news comes on the same day that it was announced that Oscar-nominated Irish director Lenny Abrahamson will helm an adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney's Normal People for BBC Three.

