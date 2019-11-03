RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars spin-off show Can't Stop Dancing will not return for new season

The show, which ran on Friday nights ahead of the main dance show on Sundays, offered viewers behind the scenes updates and interviews with the competing dancers and celebrities.

2FM Chart Show host Bláthnaid Treacy presented the popular programme for its three years on air.

However, RTÉ has confirmed that only the main show will return in the new year with Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne expected to resume hosting duties.

"Series four of Dancing with the Stars will return to RTÉ One in January 2020. However the backstage show Can’t Stop Dancing will not return for 2020," RTÉ said in a statement to Independent.ie.

"RTÉ social will cover even more backstage antics with the effervescent James Patrice at the helm. We look forward to unveiling the new celebrities and bringing another glittertastic series to viewers screens in January."

Celebrity participants are expected to be announced next month.

The news comes amid financial difficulties at the State broadcaster and a range of cost-saving measures have been implemented in an effort to undercut its current €13m deficit.

These have included 150 voluntary redundancies over the last two years as well as the sale of nine acres of land across the Donnybrook campus to developers for €107m.

RTE also stands to raise up to €450,000 from the upcoming sale of five artworks at Sotheby's in the UK on November 19.

The company will invest the monies made from the sale back into the organisation.

In September, Ray D'Arcy, who hosts The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE One on Saturday nights as well as an afternoon talk show on RTE Radio One on weekdays, said he would take a pay cut on his €450,000 salary in light of the difficulties at RTE.

The length of his chat show run has since been reduced.

Online Editors