RTE 's autumn schedule offers a strong line-up of home-grown drama from Taken Down to The Resistance, new and returning comedy with Amy Huberman's Finding Joy and Podge and Rodge (with Doireann Garrihy), and another Late Late Show special.

RTE's new schedule - Podge & Rodge return, Bertie Ahern does Who Do You Think You Are, and the Late Late goes to London

Leading the charge of home-produced drama is Taken Down, the new Dublin-based crime drama from the team behind the phenomenally successful Love/Hate.

Writer Stuart Carolan and director David Caffrey are on board as well as best-selling novelist Jo Spain. Lynn Rafferty takes on a very different role to her part in Love/Hate as she plays a detective investigating the death of a young Nigerian immigrant close to a Direct Provision Centre. Brian Gleeson, Orla Fitzgerald and Aissa Maiga star.

Lynn Rafferty as Detective Jen Rooney in Taken Down

The younger of the actor Gleeson brothers also stars in Resistance, a powerful-looking period drama set during the War of Independence, with Simone Kirby and Natasha O'Keefe.

RTE has partnered with international broadcasters including the BBC for Death and Nightingales, the story of one young woman's struggle in Northern Ireland in the 1880s which stars Ann Skelly, Matthew Rhys and Jamie Dornan.

Mother's Day, meanwhile, tells the story of two mothers affected by the Warrington Bombing. Vicky McClure, Anna Maxwell Martin, Daniel Mays and David Wilmot star in this BBC co-production.

The BBC also co-produced Doing Money, the true story of Anan who was snatched from teh streets of London and sold into sex slavery in Ireland. The Fall star Karen Hassan stars.

The new season of The Late Late Show will be its 57th and its tenth with Ryan Tubridy at the helm. While the format will remain the same, there will be a one-off special which will see the show leave the studio for London for the first time since 1980.

16/8/2018 RTE announce New Season Launch - Ryan Tubridy pictured at a photocall at Donnybrook in Dublin yesterday(Thurs).Pic: Collins

The live programme will celebrate the Irish who have made an impact in London and Tubridy will talk to people from all walks of life about what it is like for the Irish in Britain today.

There are also apparently "ambitious plans" in store for The Late Late Toy Show with Tubridy's costume for the December special, for which he has already been fitted, reportedly something particularly spectacular.

Elsewhere, RTÉ News will get a new look with a refurbished studio and technical upgrade, the first in ten years. The new look will be launched early next year.

16/8/2018 RTE announce New Season Launch - who says news cant be colourful - L-R: News presenters, Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry at a photocall at RTE Donnybrook in Dublin yesterday(Thurs).Pic: Collins

Sharon Horgan's highly anticipated Women on the Verge will also land this season. It's the darkly comic tale of three friends whose lives are going in the wrong direction. Horgan stars alongside Kerry Condon, Eileen Walsh and Nina Sosanya.

Autumn will also finally see the arrival of Amy Huberman's six-part comedy series, Finding Joy. Laura Whitmore, Aisling Bea and Jennifer Rainsford star alongside Huberman herself in the show about a young woman struggling to find herself after a break-up.

16/8/2018 RTE announce New Season Launch - Amy Huberman pictured at a photocall at Donnybrook in Dublin yesterday(Thurs).Pic: Collins

Those of a certain vintage will probably feel a little nostalgic about the return of Podge and Rodge to Ballydung Manor. The wonderful Doireann Garrihy will co-host. Also returning for a fourth series is Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O'Shea's hugely popular Bridget & Eamon.

Beyond comedy, there will also be a new six-part series of Who Do You Think You Are? which will see Bertie Ahern, Laura Whitmore, Damien Dempsey, Adrian Dunbar, Pat Shortt and Samantha Power tracing their roots.

16/8/2018 RTE announce New Season Launch - Laura Whitmore pictured at a photocall at Donnybrook in Dublin yesterday(Thurs).Pic: Collins

Brendan O'Carroll will explore the bonds between Ireland and Britain in a one-off special (working title Brendan O'Carroll's Britain) while Mark O'Halloran has written Citizen Lane, a feature-length docudrama starring the brilliant Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Sir Hugh Lane.

A group of drama students with intellectual disabilities form their own touring stage company in Blue Diamond-One Love.

Documentary CoCosáin Cheol explores the modernisation of traditional music on the Irish and Scottish scenes over the past 60 years while Street Art charts the explosion of urban art across the country and Great Lighthouses of Ireland sees captains, weather forecasters, scientists, historians and the keepers, attendants and their families tell the tales of Ireland's lighthouses.

Shooting the Darkness is a film about the men who unwittingly became war photographers when the streets of their own town in Northern Ireland became battlefields in The Troubles and Féile – An Turas go Tipp! is an Irish language documentary celebrating the legendary early 90s music festival.

Nationwide, meanwhile, celebrates 25 years this season. Dancing with the Stars will return as will Ireland's Fittest Family with new host Kathryn Thomas, and Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge. O'Connor will also front a new three-part series, Time Out, while The Tommy Tiernan Show will return for a new series.

RTE's Marty Morrissey. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Ray D'Arcy will return on Saturday nights as will All Round To Mrs Brown's.

Marty and Bernard's Road Trip will see DWTS besties Marty Morrissey and Bernard O'Shea hit the road together. They have no idea whether they'll be travelling across Ireland or abroad and how they'll get there yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Younger RTÉ2 viewers can look forward to a new series of Bernard Dunne’s Mythical Heroes and new series Mini Moguls, currently in production, and Drop Dead Weird has been commissioned for a second series.

In factual programming, we'll be meeting the team and expectant parents on the maternity wards of The Rotunda as well as the various people affected by the property market in Our Lives in Property: Oxmanstown Road and Brendan Courtney will look at how we treat our elderly population in We Need to Talk About Mam.

Other highlights include a documentary on Irish campaigner and journalist Orla Tinsley as she awaits a life saving double lung transplant in the US, and a documentary fronted by Philly McMahon on the underbelly of illicit drug use in Ireland, as well as Whistleblower, presented by Katie Hannon, about the Disclosures Tribunal.

Vogue Williams is back with three new shows exploring the life of Instagrammers, trial by social media and whether monogamy has a future and Dearbhail McDonald: Fertility Shock explores how Irish people are leaving it later to have babies and how fewer children combined with an ageing population is a demographic time-bomb.

Vogue Williams. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere Drogheda actress Yasmine Akram test drives some of the most lavish Air BnBs on the planet in Billionaire BnBs and Dermot Bannon visits some of the world’s most jaw dropping homes from London to Australia in Dermot Bannon’s Homes. The hugely successful Ireland’s Rich List, presented by Joe O’Shea, returns for a new series.

On the flip side, financial planning series How to Be Good With Money sees Eoin McGee help households, some struggling, others less so, to get a grip on their finances. And Brendan Courtney returns with a second series of This Crowded House, following 12 Irish families as their adult children try to fly the coop during a property crisis.

Brendan Courtney. Picture: Mark Condren

Dr Eva Orsmond returns with Dr Eva’s Great Escape, a documentary series following the obesity expert and her family as they leave the rat race behind to set up a brand new weight loss clinic in Portugal. And Baz Ashmawy helps dreams come true in his own inimitable style on brand new three-part series Wingman.

And Daniel and Majella O’Donnell are off to America for a road trip taking them from Chicago to North Dakota in Daniel and Majella’s USA Road Trip.

Also, RTE will mark the 100th anniversary of the War of Independence with a series of programmes including a three part documentary, The Irish Revolution, as well as Life Before Independence, and Keepers of the Flame about the generations dealing with the consequences of war and civil war.

In a special event, Election 1918 presented by David McCullough, re-enacts how Ireland’s only 32-county election and its momentous results would have been covered by modern television.

In sport, on All-Ireland Hurling Final day, The Dressing Room on Sunday Sport will air on RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now with Jacqui Hurley and Darren Frehill joined by a panel for a different type of discussion around this year’s match.

RTE will also air Ross Whitaker's excellent Katie documentary about Katie Taylor while Ireland’s Greatest Sportsperson will see the search for Ireland’s greatest sportsperson from the 1960s to the 2000s and Des Cahill and Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Darragh Maloney will celebrate the heroes of Irish sport at The RTÉ Sport Awards.

