RTÉ's Fair City to resume filming in September after five-month break due to Covid-19

Good news for Fair City fans – the popular RTÉ soap will resume filming in September.

The Montrose broadcaster has confirmed that new procedures and systems will be in place as RTÉ continues to implement its working safely on-site protocols developed in line with the HSE recommendations on Covid-19.

The final episode aired back in April after the show was forced to stop filming due to lockdown being enforced the previous month, leaving the station scrambling to fill the gap in the schedule.

Reflecting what is going on in contemporary life, the coronavirus crisis will be incorporated into the new storylines.

Series producer Brigie de Courcy said they had all been working hard behind the scenes to put these new systems in place to protect the safety of the cast and crew.

"It has been our priority that these systems were in place before committing to a return date so that we could protect the health and well-being of our actors, writers, directors and crew,” she said.

“We have been eager to get back to production, but the priority was the health and safety of the whole team. Everyone is delighted that we are now in a position to get back to telling stories and bringing fun and chaos back to Carrigstown."

A statement issued by RTÉ this morning added: “Fair City viewers will see new stories and dramas unfold as the programme will reflect life in Ireland with Covid-19.

"RTÉ and the Fair City team will respond to any developing HSE guidelines, and review and align our practices as appropriate.”

