RTE's Dancing With The Stars live tour announced

It’s moving from Ardmore Film Factory to the stage of the INEC for Dancing With the Stars as three live shows have been announced in the Killarney venue this November.

The hit RTE show will go on tour for the first time as five celebrity couples from the series will compete for the Glitterball Trophy once more – including reigning champs Mairead Ronan and John Nolan.

Audience members and the judges scores will be combined to crown the king and queen of the dancefloor on November 1 and 2. There will be three shows in total over the two days.

Jake Carter will return to the floor with his partner and now girlfriend Karen Byrne, Thalia Heffernan joins forces with her partner Ryan McShane, while Cliona Hagan reunites with pro-dancer Robert Rowinski. Off the back of a successful run in Coppers the Musical, Johnny Ward will also team up with his partner from this year’s season of the show, Emily Barker.

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker dancing during Dancing With The Stars kobpix

The judges are yet to be confirmed.

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars Live are available on a limited pre-sale from 9:00am this Wednesday the 21st, with full on sale date from Friday the 30th August also at 9:00am, through Ticketmaster or by visiting the INEC website.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, pro-dancer and dance teacher Karen Byrne said she was “so excited” by the news.

Meanwhile, radio presenter Mairead Ronan is also “thrilled” to be dusting off her dancing shoes.

“I’m living the dream,” she said.

“So thrilled to the see the DWTS crew. Let’s hope I remember my steps,” she added.

The live tour is in line with other dancing shows, as the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing have had a successful live tour running since 2008.

