RTÉ’s Claire Byrne to return to her garden shed after contracting Covid-19 for a second time

Claire Byrne on the set of TV show Claire Byrne Live. Photo: Conor McCabe

Claire Byrne broadcasting from her garden shed in 2020

RTÉ's Claire Byrne will be returning to her shed to present her live television show after contracting Covid-19 for a second time

The presenter is understood to be well despite developing some symptoms over the weekend.

She was one of the most high-profile people to contract Covid in the early days of the pandemic but persevered with hosting her television show, Claire Byrne Live, remotely.

The backdrop of her garden shed became a talking point in March 2020.

She presented the Today with Claire Byrne radio programme from home this morning.

Claire Byrne Lives airs at 10.35pm tonight on RTÉ One. It is understood Ms Byrne will not be in the studio but some of her guests will be.