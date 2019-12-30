RTÉ's big earners like Tubridy 'are worth every cent', insists Rosenstock

Broadcaster Mario Rosenstock has said that he believes RTÉ's top 10 earners are worth every cent.

The Today FM Sunday show presenter has said that Ryan Tubridy - whose annual salary is €495,000 - is worth the money as he contributes so much to the State broadcaster.

"I do think the big earners are worth it because their salaries only represent less than 1pc of RTÉ's overall operating costs.

"If Ryan is doing 37 episodes of live TV every year and then five hours of live radio every week on top of that, then he deserves every cent.

