'RTE will survive but it's a strange time', says Ryan Tubridy

He is currently the station's highest paid presenter, netting €495,000-a-year for his TV and radio show work.

However, he and his fellow high earners are in line for a mooted pay cut of 15pc as RTE's executive board brings in a raft of measures to deal with its cash crisis.

"I think we're going to survive," he said.

"We're in a strange place but the omens are good because the country needs public service broadcasting and we do that - we do that really well.

"I think that if people reflect on what we do for news and for entertainment and for things like the way we had a national wake for Gay [Byrne], or the Toy Show coming up, they are things that people like and want to enjoy and have as event TV.

"But also they are national moments when we come together. I think RTE is deemed really important and these are difficult times, financially.

"But they are working on it and there will be a bit of pain to get there and we have to reassess and that is what's been happening."

In an interview with TVNow, he said that he feels it is possible to turn RTE into a profitable organisation again but said he would "rather my job than theirs".

Tubridy, who was very close to the late Gay Byrne and considered him a mentor, said he would be thinking of the legendary broadcaster on the night of the Toy Show on November 29.

"I'm going to channel the best of Gay and the Toy Show," he said.

"I've spent a lot of time reflecting and I knew him well enough to know he'd be saying, 'Get in there, get at it, give them a show'.

"I'm going to be thinking about him, channelling the best of what he did on the Toy Show, there will be no sadness. There will be thoughtfulness but no sadness."

The theme of the annual show, which regularly pulls in more than one million viewers, is also kept strictly under wraps.

However, he did say he wants the whole production to "feel very Christmassy".

"It's going to be a beautiful theme that reflects a year and a sense of God bless all and everyone," he said.

"It's going to be cosy and Christmassy. There will be Christmas trees on the set.

"People loved last year and they loved it because it was the songs and music of the year, and there was a gorgeous message involved, that everybody is involved, you can pick anyone for the team."

