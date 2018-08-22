RTE television will provide around 17 hours of live coverage of Pope Francis' visit to Ireland across RTE One and RTE2 over the weekend.

RTE to provide 17 hours of live coverage of Pope's visit across channels - here's the schedule

Coverage of his public engagements from his visits to Áras an Uachtaráin and Dublin Castle to the Festival of Families at Croke Park and his viist to Knock will be broadcast free to Irish, European and international broadcasters.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday 25th August

10:00am-1:30pm - Pope Francis in Ireland

RTÉ One

Live coverage of Pope Francis’ arrival at Dublin Airport, his visits to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet the President and Dublin Castle where he will meet An Taoiseach and give an address. Presented by Bryan Dobson live at Áras an Uachtaráin, Sharon Ní Bheolain live at Dublin Castle, and commentary by Aine Lawlor.

Including RTÉ One O'Clock News

Sharon Ní Bheolain presents the One O'Clock news bulletin live from Dublin Castle

2:55pm-5:45pm - Pope Francis in Ireland

RTÉ One

Live coverage from Dublin City Centre as Pope Francis visits St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, travels through the city in the Popemobile and the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People. Presented by Miriam O’Callaghan live from Dublin City Centre and Bryan Dobson in studio with guests.

5.45pm - Nuacht RTÉ le TG4

RTÉ One

Siún Nic Gearailt presents the day's news live from Knock on the eve of Pope Francis' visit to the region, with reports from Croke Park, Dublin City and reaction from around the country.

5:45pm – 9:00pm - Pope Francis In Ireland – Festival of Families

RTÉ2

Mary Kennedy hosts RTÉ’s live coverage from Croke Park as families from all over the world convene to witness a celebration featuring artists Daniel O’ Donnell, Nathan Carter, Andrea Boccelli, Paddy Moloney, the Riverdance Troupe and The Priests. Mary will be joined in studio by Norah Casey, Sister Stanislaus Kennedy, Francis Brennan, Oliver Callan, to set the scene for the night’s Festival of Families – a spectacular Catholic celebration of all things family, in the presence of Pope Francis, with commentary by Marty Whelan and special reporters Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh and Nuala Carey.

6.01pm - 7.00pm - RTÉ Six One News

RTÉ One

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry present the Six One News hour long bulletin.

Sunday 26th August

9:00am – 11:35am - Pope Francis in Ireland

RTÉ One

Eileen Dunne and Caitríona Perry present live coverage of Pope Francis’ visit to Knock. The Pope is due to arrive at the Knock Shrine at 9.45am, circuit the area in the pope mobile and pray the Angelus at the Apparition Chapel before departing from Knock Shrine at 11.15am.

1.00pm - 1.15pm RTÉ One O'Clock News

RTÉ One

Keelin Shanley presents the One O'Clock news bulletin live from the Phoenix Park in Dublin

2:00pm – 5:45pm Pope Francis in Ireland

RTÉ One

Live coverage of the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. Presented by Bryan Dobson, Aine Lawlor and Fr Dermod McCarthy.

5.45pm - Nuacht RTÉ le TG4

RTÉ One

Siún Nic Gearailt presents the day's news live from Knock as Pope Francis visited the region, with reports from the Phoenix Park, Dublin City and reaction from around the country.

6.01pm - 7.00pm - RTÉ Six One News

RTÉ One

The Six One News co-presented by Keelin Shanley live at the Phoenix Park and Caitríona Perry in studio which will include live coverage as Pope Francis departs Dublin Airport for Rome.

10:35pm - The Francis Effect – A Would You Believe? Special

RTÉ One

As Pope Francis returns to Rome after his two-day visit to Ireland, Joe Duffy hosts a live studio discussion, asking what long-term impact the papal visit is likely to have, if any, on Ireland, the family and the Catholic Church, here and abroad. Joe is joined by leading Church figures and an invited audience of contributing guests, representing a broad spectrum of opinions, beliefs and life experience.

All live event coverage broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ2 will be simulcast and available to view worldwide live on RTÉ News Now, RTÉ Player and RTÉ.ie

