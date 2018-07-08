RTE spent almost €440,000 on hair and make-up last year, it has been revealed.

RTE spent almost €440,000 on hair and make-up last year, it has been revealed.

RTE spent almost €440,000 on hair and make-up last year

The national broadcaster spent €294,641 on clothes and €143,607 on hair and make-up, according the Sunday Mirror.

Fair City cost RTE the most for wardrobe - with the bill coming to €72,203 - while hair and make-up for the soap cost €6,588.

The biggest spend for hair and make-up went on RTE’s news shows, including the Six One News, Nine O’Clock news, and the One O’Clock news.

TV personalities Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. Picture: Mac Innes Photography

Make-up for news shows cost €18,300 while the wardrobe bill came to €44,970.

Meanwhile, clothes for the Late Late Show cost RTE €28,469, and hair and make-up cost €3,770. This bill included costs for the Toy Show in December, which featured more than 200 performers, RTE said.

Winning Streak spent €11,019 on dressing hosts Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, and €2,070 on hair and make-up for the game show.

Prime Time cost RTE €11,992 for wardrobe, but nothing on hair and make-up, according to figures obtained by the Sunday Mirror under the Freedom of Information Act.

Last year’s Saturday Night With Miriam cost €6,960 in wardrobe, hair and make-up, while the Ray D’Arcy Show cost €4,894.

Claire Byrne Live had no wardrobe bill, and cost just €228 on hair and make-up.

RTE said the wardrobe bill included clothes and accessories for freelance and staff presenters, reporters, guests, actors, contributors and performers.

In a statement to the Sunday Mirror, RTE said: “While wardrobe costs increased in RTE News and Prime Time from 2016 to 2017, the clothing allowance cost in both of these areas decreased by €5,982 and €8,019 respectively.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris (left) and Peader Tóibín (right) appear on last night's Prime Time debate with Miriam O'Callaghan

Hair and make-up costs included the costs for make-up products, make-up tools, consumables, and hairdressing.

Online Editors