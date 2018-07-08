Entertainment TV News

Sunday 8 July 2018

RTE spent almost €440,000 on hair and make-up last year

Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry settle into their new roles as RTE’s Six One co-anchors
Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry settle into their new roles as RTE’s Six One co-anchors
Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry ahead of RTE’s Six One
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

RTE spent almost €440,000 on hair and make-up last year, it has been revealed.

The national broadcaster spent €294,641 on clothes and €143,607 on hair and make-up, according the Sunday Mirror.

Fair City cost RTE the most for wardrobe - with the bill coming to €72,203 - while hair and make-up for the soap cost €6,588.

The biggest spend for hair and make-up went on RTE’s news shows, including the Six One News, Nine O’Clock news, and the One O’Clock news.

TV personalities Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. Picture: Mac Innes Photography
TV personalities Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy. Picture: Mac Innes Photography

Make-up for news shows cost €18,300 while the wardrobe bill came to €44,970.

Meanwhile, clothes for the Late Late Show cost RTE €28,469, and hair and make-up cost €3,770. This bill included costs for the Toy Show in December, which featured more than 200 performers, RTE said.

Winning Streak spent €11,019 on dressing hosts Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, and €2,070 on hair and make-up for the game show.

Prime Time cost RTE €11,992 for wardrobe, but nothing on hair and make-up, according to figures obtained by the Sunday Mirror under the Freedom of Information Act.

Last year’s Saturday Night With Miriam cost €6,960 in wardrobe, hair and make-up, while the Ray D’Arcy Show cost €4,894.

Claire Byrne Live had no wardrobe bill, and cost just €228 on hair and make-up.

RTE said the wardrobe bill included clothes and accessories for freelance and staff presenters, reporters, guests, actors, contributors and performers.

In a statement to the Sunday Mirror, RTE said: “While wardrobe costs increased in RTE News and Prime Time from 2016 to 2017, the clothing allowance cost in both of these areas decreased by €5,982 and €8,019 respectively.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris (left) and Peader Tóibín (right) appear on last night's Prime Time debate with Miriam O'Callaghan
Minister for Health Simon Harris (left) and Peader Tóibín (right) appear on last night's Prime Time debate with Miriam O'Callaghan

Hair and make-up costs included the costs for make-up products, make-up tools, consumables, and hairdressing.

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment