RTE presenter Bláthnaid Treacy joins Xpose team with rival Virgin Media Television

Bláthnaid Treacy has announced that she has joined Xpose.

The RTE presenter has joined the rival station’s entertainment news programme, presenting her first show this week.

However, the Bray woman (30) was quick to point out that she will be continuing with her work at RTE, which includes presenting Dancing With The Stars spin-off show, Can’t Stop Dancing.

“First day working on Xposé! Gonna be a busy girl for the next while as I'm continuing with all my other gigs at the same time but *so* looking forward to working with the amazing team here for the next few months,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Virgin Media Television has confirmed that Bláthnaid is doing freelance work with Xpose as regular host Glenda Gilson will be taking maternity leave shortly as she is due to give birth in the coming weeks.

Bláthnaid was quickly inundated with congratulations on her new gig.

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh said she couldn’t wait to see her on the series while Winning Streak host Sinead Kennedy said she would do a “fab” job.

Bláthnaid has a busy few months ahead of her.

As well as adding Xpose to her work commitments, she is also planning her wedding to long-term boyfriend Charlie Mooney.

The musician popped the question recently while the couple were on a romantic holiday in Mexico.

Online Editors