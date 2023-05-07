RTÉ presenter Anna Daly says toxic abuse online ‘stopped me in my tracks’

TV presenter Anna Daly has spoken about the toxic commentary female broadcasters have to face compared to their male counterparts.

She told the Sunday Independent how she has experienced first-hand the double standards women on TV are subjected to.

Recalling her time presenting on Ireland AM with Ivan Yates,she said: “Ivan had two suits on rotation for a year and he was dead proud of it... and no one ever noticed.

“He said: ‘Why would I do anything else? I am only sitting in it for three hours and then it goes back into the wardrobe, why would I not wear it again next week?’

“He was perfectly practical about it — and he was right. In the meantime, I went through hundreds of outfits and all I would hear is ‘it’s too loose’, and so on.”

Virgin Media created a weekly social media post to tell viewers where her clothes came from. “The only reason they did it was so they wouldn’t have to take a load of calls from women asking where the wardrobe was from. It was for efficiency rather than for commercial reasons.” She said it quickly became a weekly platform for viewers to dissect her.

“You would have a running commentary. It was like an invitation to people saying ‘let us know what you think about Anna’s look today’. You’d swear that was the caption on the post. People treated it as an invitation to comment.”

Both men and women were “chipping in” with “all sorts of comments I would have preferred not to see”.​

Her worst experience came while heavily pregnant. “In the very early stages of joining Ireland AM, the texts used to come in on a screen in front of us and me like an eejit rookie used to read them. I genuinely wanted to know if people liked me and if I was doing an OK job.

“There were gorgeous things said but, of course,theywashed over me.

“I do remember being heavily pregnant, feeling great, running from studio to garden to kitchen, so delighted that I had a healthy pregnancy and everything was going well and thinking I was fabulously blooming and then I read the texts and they stopped me in my tracks.”

One man texted to say: “Would someone send that poor girl home, she looks like she is about to burst.”

“It was at a time when I was looking for approval in the early days and hoping I was doing everything right — I thought to myself, Oh My God, everyone is looking at me thinking I should go home.”

She said she began to “doubt” herself. “I started to wonder are people thinking I am too big and I shouldn’t be running around doing this job?”

Daly, who is preparing to present the second series of Hospital Live on RTÉ One, said these days she is a lot “hardier” to criticism.

“I always remember [TV presenter] Tess Daly did an interview and she said ‘I always like to think the people who don’t like my dress — I like to think of them in their dressing gown covered in Monster Munch passing comments on women who are out there trying to do their best’.

“A bad tweet says more about the person than it does about you. I know that now.”

Broadcasting live from The Mater Hospital in Dublin from May 16-18, the second series of Hospital Live will show a mix of medical science and personal health stories of triumph and resilience.