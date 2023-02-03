RTE Late Late Show Eurovision special: Who are the contenders?

Conor O’Donohoe of Wild Youth who will compete in The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

CONNOLLY who will compete at The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

K Muni & ND, (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare), who will compete in The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

Leila Jane who will compete at The Late Late Eurosong 2023 . Photo: Andres Poveda

ADGY, one of the contestants in the Late Late Eurosong contest. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

John Lydon with his band, Public Image Limited, who are competing in the Late Late Eurosong contest. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Broadcasters Marty Whelan and Ryan Tubridy (centre) with acts taking part in tonight’s Late Late Show Eurosong, including Wild Youth, ADGY, CONNOLLY, Johnny Lydon and Public Image Ltd, Leila Jane and K Muni & ND. Left: Johnny Lydon. Photo: Andres Poveda

Ireland's bid for glory at Eurovision 2023 will take centre stage tonight in a special edition of RTÉ’s Late Late Show.

The nation’s six hopefuls will battle it out to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Viewers at home will have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favourite song to help decide who will represent Ireland at the competition in Liverpool.

The winner will then perform at the Eurovision in front of an audience of 160 million people around the world.

Seasoned commentator Marty Whelan will capture all the backstage action throughout the show while host Ryan Tubridy will be joined in studio by an expert Eurovision panel.

Here are the six acts hoping to be selected to represent Ireland.

John Lydon with his band, Public Image Limited, who are competing in the Late Late Eurosong contest. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

John Lydon with his band, Public Image Limited, who are competing in the Late Late Eurosong contest. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

John Lydon and Public Image Ltd, aka PIL

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon (formerly known as Johnny Rotten), now lead singer of PIL, is among the six contenders.

Lydon grew up in London to Irish parents and said he wants to represent Ireland because he is “as much Irish as anybody else by blood”.

Their entry to the Eurovision is a song titled Hawaii, which is described as a love letter to Lydon's wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

ADGY, one of the contestants in the Late Late Eurosong contest. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

ADGY, one of the contestants in the Late Late Eurosong contest. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

ADGY aka Andrew Carr

The singer-songwriter from Co Donegal is hoping for success with his song Too Good For You.

The song was written as a piano ballad during lockdown and is a collaboration with producer Boksay.

The two artists worked together remotely in creating the final version of this song, which is described as "an upbeat high tempo dance track".

CONNOLLY who will compete at The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

CONNOLLY who will compete at The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

Jennifer Connolly

Performer Connolly, from Leitir Meailláin in Connemara, Co Galway, will perform her song Midnight Summer Night.

Her song is a track written one night during the pandemic when she was just 17.

She is currently in her first year of a creative music production course at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology in Dublin.

Wild Youth

The four-piece from Dublin have a string of top hits in Ireland, and have toured with names including Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi and Westlife.

On top of their own sold-out tours of the UK and Ireland, Conor O'Donohoe from the band has also written a string of top hits for other artists, and co-written with Moncrief and The Script.

Their Eurovision entry, We Are One, was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

Leila Jane who will compete at The Late Late Eurosong 2023 . Photo: Andres Poveda

Leila Jane who will compete at The Late Late Eurosong 2023 . Photo: Andres Poveda

Leila Jane

Leila is an Indie Pop singer-songwriter based in Dublin who was described as “one to watch’’ by Late Date’s Cathal Murray.

Imelda May selected her to be the recipient of the ‘Imelda May Scholarship’ at BIMM Institute Dublin, where she graduated with a first-class honours music degree.

Her song Wild has been described as an “empowering song about the strength of a woman’s spirit”.

For the track, she teamed up with Liis Hainla, an Estonian songwriter, Finnish producer Arto Ruotsala, and British songwriter Aaron Sibley.

K Muni & ND, (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare), who will compete in The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

K Muni & ND, (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare), who will compete in The Late Late Eurosong 2023 special. Photo: Andres Poveda

K Muni & ND

Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare are from Co Longford. Their song ‘Down in the Rain’ chronicles hard periods in their respective careers, and they said it’s a testament to their determination.

Down in the Rain, encourages listeners to never give up on their aspirations no matter how tough the road may seem.

This year’s Eurovision contest will be held in Liverpool on May 9, 11 and 13.