Broadcasters Marty Whelan and Ryan Tubridy (centre) with acts taking part in tonight’s Late Late Show Eurosong, including Wild Youth, ADGY, CONNOLLY, Johnny Lydon and Public Image Ltd, Leila Jane and K Muni & ND. Left: Johnny Lydon. Photo: Andres Poveda

The acts hoping to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision song contest will go head-to-head on a special episode of the Late Late Show tonight.

In an unexpected turn of events, 80s punk legend John Lydon (formerly known as Johnny Rotten) and his band Public Image are set to compete against five other acts.

On last year’s Late Late special, Derry singer Brook Scullion was selected as Ireland’s Eurovision act.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s contest.

Who is in running

John Lydon and Public Image face stiff competition tonight, in the form of Andrew Carr (also known as ADGY), Jennifer Connolly, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and the duo K Muni & ND (or Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare).

Lydon grew up in London to Irish parents and said he wants to represent Ireland because he is “as much Irish as anybody else by blood”.

"This is something that I watched when I was young with my parents," Lydon said of the Eurovision contest. "I remember Johnny Logan, I remember Cliff Richard, I remember Sandy Shaw - and now Johnny.

Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare are from Co Longford. Their song ‘Down in the Rain’ chronicles hard periods in their respective careers, and they said it’s a testament to their determination.

Leila Jane is an indie pop singer-songwriter based in Dublin. She said her song ‘Wild’ is an empowering song about the strength of a woman's spirit.

Conor O'Donohoe from the band Wild Youth said that two of the band members are from Tallaght in Dublin.

"There's not a pub or chipper that doesn't have a poster up somewhere. The support has been amazing," he said.

Jennifer Connolly, who turned 19 just a few days ago, said she is nervous but very excited.

"My mom kind of told me I should apply. I looked it up, applied, didn't hear for months, and then got a random phone call."

She said her mother is "ecstatic", and that the Irish-speaking island community where they're from are buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, Donegal signer Andrew Carr (ADGY) said his is “dream to perform live on stage in front of a large audience”. His song ‘Too Good for Your Love’ is a piano ballad that he co-produced with Boksay.

How the competition works

Hundreds of acts submitted songs to RTÉ before it was eventually whittled down to six finalists. Each singer or group will perform and their voting information will appear on screen.

The overall winner will be decided by a combination of the public vote, a national jury and an international jury.

When is it on

The Late Late Show Eurovision special begins at the normal time of 9.30pm, after the news and weather, and host Ryan Tubridy will once again be joined by seasoned Eurovision MC Marty Whelan.

This year’s Eurovision contest will be held in Liverpool on May 9, 11 and 13.

Ukraine won the Eurovision last year, however, due to the ongoing war Liverpool will host this year’s contest.