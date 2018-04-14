'RTE isn't reinventing the wheel with female anchors' - Grainne Seoige

RTE hasn't "reinvented the wheel" by appointing more female news anchors, according to Grainne Seoige, who says she anchored the news on TnaG more than 20 years ago.

Grainne, who now runs a bespoke diamond business in South Africa, is delighted to see RTE appointing more women to prominent roles.

The Galway woman, who will present the Rehab People of the Year awards tomorrow, said it is a step forward. "I have to say this. When TnaG launched in 1996 there were two female anchors, myself and a girl called Gillian Ni Cheallaigh, so RTE aren't exactly reinventing the wheel there," she said.

"I think it's wonderful though, I think it's brilliant. Wonderful people are getting the right jobs and I think that it's an amazing step forward in this country". When asked about the possibility of returning to television in Ireland, she said the future was difficult to predict.

"Life is full of twists and turns," she said. "Who knows what's going to happen? The older you get, the more flexible you learn to be. Don't bother planning." However, she said she had no immediate plans to return to Ireland to live.

Thanks to social media she does not feel homesick and is able to keep in touch with friends and family back home. "I come home fairly often, but I think the thing nowadays with social media is you're so connected," she said.

"WhatsApp is the most amazing way of staying in touch with your family, so I don't really get homesick."

The People of the Year awards had been due to take place last month.

However, the snowstorm that caused havoc across the country meant it had to be postponed. However, the presenter had returned home in anticipation of it.

"I was home, watching the TV like everybody," she said. "I was sending back the pictures to all my friends in South Africa who were in 30 degree heat and they couldn't believe it."

The Gaeilgeoir is engaged to South African Leon Jordaan, who she began dating in October 2011. They will have to fit in a date for the wedding that suits families from both countries. "The hemispheres are literally opposite seasons," she said.

"It will happen, but when is the thing." Grainne also joked that she would love it if someone booked a place and made her "turn up in a white guna and I'll go great". The People of the Year awards take place tomorrow and will be broadcast live on RTE One at 9.30pm.

"Talking to people on the street after the awards, people say it makes you proud to be Irish," said Grainne.

