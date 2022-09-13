RTÉ insists no decision on future of Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ has poured cold water on reports speculating about the future of its flagship entertainment show Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

It has been claimed that the forthcoming show will be the final installment of the programme made by ShinAwil as it is too costly for the national broadcaster. The same report linked Lottie Ryan with the co-presenter job with Jennifer Zamparelli, following on from Nicky Byrne’s decision to step down from the show to concentrate on touring with Westlife.

In a statement today, RTÉ said that it “does not comment on contractual agreements” and added that “no decision” has been made yet on Nicky Byrne’s replacement.

Read More

“We look forward to Dancing with the Stars returning to RTÉ One in 2023,” it said.

A station insider said it was “far too early” to speculate about what show could feature in RTÉ’s schedule in 2024.

“Everything is planned around its annual budgets and it’s impossible to say what could feature in the schedule that far in advance. Plus long-running shows often have to go out to tender as part of the agreement but then RTÉ often decide to go with the current format,” she said.

One of its most popular shows, it was rested for two years as a result of the pandemic before returning at the start of 2022 with a new judge at the helm in the form of Arthur Gourounlian.

The fifth series of the show was won by champion jockey Nina Carberry alongside partner Pasquale la Rocca and producers have already started approaching celebrities to take part in the sixth season.

Video of the Day