Holiday show Getaways may have been scrapped by RTE this year but there are definitely no hard feelings between co-presenter Vogue Williams and the station.

Holiday show Getaways may have been scrapped by RTE this year but there are definitely no hard feelings between co-presenter Vogue Williams and the station.

'RTE has always been supportive' - Vogue Williams on axed RTE show Getaways

The Howth model (33) co-hosted the popular holiday show alongside former Ireland rugby star Tommy Bowe, Dancing With The Stars champion Mairead Ronan and broadcaster Joe Lindsay.

Vogue had nothing but praise for RTE when asked by the Herald if she had been disappointed to hear the show would not return for another season.

She said that RTE had always backed her and that the crew on Getaways were "great".

Vogue

"Getaways was so much fun to film and such a great team," she said.

"I've worked with RTE since the beginning of my career and they've always been supportive of my ideas."

Vogue Williams and her husband, Spencer Matthews

Vogue has made a number of successful documentaries with RTE in the past, exploring everything from polyamorous relationships to influencing and social media culture.

Last year, she welcomed her first child, Theodore, with husband Spencer Matthews, who made his name on Made In Chelsea.

The pair made their own reality show late last year as they found their way through the first months of parenthood. Spencer, Vogue And Baby Too aired on E4 earlier this year.

Vogue, who has previously spoken about how having a baby is "the best thing in the world", told the Herald that she will now be keeping busy as mum to Theo.

She will also be focusing on her new fake tan range which launched last week, Bare By Vogue.

"This year I'm focusing a lot of my energy on being a new mum but I have just launched my new fake tanning range, Bare, which I'm obsessed with," she said.

She also hinted at a possible return to our TV screens.

"There's a few other broadcast projects in the pipeline too, so watch this space," she said.

Vogue took to Instagram over the weekend to express her delight at how well her tan brand had gone down with those on the hunt for a sun-kissed glow.

She said she used the tan when she was breastfeeding and that it was also safe for use while pregnant.

She is hoping it will be developed into a spray tan for salons by next month.

"You'll be able to purchase in some very big retailers in the UK soon too.

"It's safe to use while pregnant, I used it all through mine. I also used it breastfeeding."

Herald