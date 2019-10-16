RTE delivers rare advance warning on Fair City domestic abuse storyline

This is the explosive moment when Fair City favourite Cristiano San Martin gets beaten by his lover in tonight’s show.

TV bosses have issued a rare warning about the violence and bad language on the soap in advance of the 8pm showing.

The episode, which highlights the problem of domestic abuse, focuses on the gay relationship between Cristiano and Will Casey.

Just the two characters – and a therapist – appear in tonight’s special episode.

Cristiano (Rodrigo Ternevoy) is beaten by Will (John Cronin) in Fair City, RTE.

Rodrigo Ternevoy, who plays Cristiano, said: “It’s a very strong yet dark storyline and I really hope it will bring light to the issue of domestic abuse so that people going through similar can reach out for help.

“Tackling domestic abuse with same-sex partners will hopefully open up the topic for discussion.”

John Cronin, who plays Will, said he could understand what has driven his character to explode in violence.

“Will growing up in the 80s in Dublin internalised a lot of homophobia that he had been hearing and had suppressed the side of himself that was attracted to men,” he said.

“Now it has ended up coming out later in life in a destructive way. What had started as a double life with issues of control, he now blames Cristiano for the loss of his family and that’s what we see really coming out in tonight’s episode.”

In the storyline, trouble has been brewing for some time. Will has been struggling with ex-wife Mairead moving on with new partner Damien. Cristiano has returned from abroad and insists they go to a couple’s therapy session. Will is reluctant to go and Cristiano attends on his own until Will arrives and takes over.

With a sense of foreboding they return home and it’s then that Will loses control and the abuse comes to a head. Cristiano tries to flee but Will pulls him back and drags him across the apartment screaming: “You’re a self-absorbed little queen!”

Helpline numbers will be displayed at the end of the episode for anyone affected by this story.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact Women’s Aid on their national helpline 1800 341 900. Support for men who experience domestic violence is available from Amen on 046-9023718.

