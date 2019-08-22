Entertainment TV News

Thursday 22 August 2019

RTE confirms that Cutting Edge and Finding Joy have been axed

Aoife Kelly

Cutting Edge has been axed by RTÉ after four seasons.

The successful show, presented by Brendan O’Connor, featured a panel of three different guests each week discussing the news and talking points of that week.

The series proved hugely popular with viewers and sparked some furious debates between panelists, and high engagement and reaction from viewers on social media.

The show also elicited several moving personal stories from guests including Riyadh Khalaf, Niall Boylan and Alison Canavan.

However the series does not feature in the new RTÉ autumn schedule alongside the return of The Tommy Tiernan Show, The Ray D’Arcy Show, and the longest running chat show in the world The Late Late Show.

Brendan O’Connor is currently filling in for Marian Finucane on RTÉ Radio 1.

Hannah Scott and Amy Huberman in 'Finding Joy'

Amy Huberman’s comedy series Finding Joy is also not returning for a second season.

Independent.ie has approached RTÉ for comment.

Online Editors

