RTÉ and Virgin Media score joint rights to air Six Nations 2022

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television have put all rivalries aside to team up for the first time in an historic partnership to screen all the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Rugby clashes.

In a unique deal first confirmed last May, the two broadcasters joined forces to ensure that all 45 games this season will remain live on ‘free-to-air’ television in Ireland.

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes has described it as a deal that “puts fans first.”

Kicking off on Friday February 4 with Ireland U-20's taking on France, coverage includes all matches from Ireland’s Men’s, Women’s and youth tournaments.

This is the first time that Virgin Media will screen the Women’s and U-20's as it diversifies its sports coverage and the partnership will see all matches aired equally across both stations.

Ireland will kick off its campaign on Saturday, February 5 with a match against reigning champions of Wales. The Women’s Six Nations will start on March 26 as title holders England take on their old rivals of Scotland.

RTÉ’s Dee Forbes said she was delighted to have the tournament back on RTÉ, having last aired the Six Nations back in 2017 before losing the rights.

“There's always great excitement among sports fans at this time of the year about the start of the Six Nations Rugby action and more so this year with all three tournaments - Men's, Women's and Under-20s - being available free-to-air on RTÉ and Virgin Media Ireland,” she said.

“We are delighted to have the Guinness Six Nations back on RTÉ and we are looking forward to bringing great coverage and analysis of all three Championships to audiences across our services."

Paul Farrell, Virgin Media’s Managing Director, said the unique partnership puts sport and rugby fans first. He said he’s “delighted” the historic agreement ensures the tournament will continue to be available to Irish audiences on free-to-air televisions.

RTÉ will reprise its ‘Against the Head’ programme with the latest news and discussions on Monday nights on RTÉ2 and RTÉ sport to bring fans closer to all things Six Nations-related on its Rugby podcast. On Virgin Media, coverage will be live every weekend with weekly studio highlights, starting on Sunday at 8pm on Virgin Media Two.

Fans will also see a new Six Nations promotional campaign, created by RTÉ and Virgin Media Television and broadcast on both channels - a first for the two organisations.

Ms Forbes has not ruled out more partnerships with Virgin Media. She told presenter Jacqui Hurley at the event launch today that she hopes there will be “more opportunities to work together in the future.”

“The sports marketplace is hugely competitive and it’s not going to change. Conversations with Paul and his team were all about, ‘Well how can we make the Maths work here?’

“Certainly the big players are circling, they will continue to circle. What we have done is come together to keep free-to-air the place to see Irish rugby and we’re delighted to be part of that.

“The great thing here is, what we have done together by coming together as two broadcasters is put the fans first. Having the Men’s, Women’s and U-20's free-to-air, that’s a real win for the fans. It's an exciting time of the year and hopefully it will lift the nation as well as we hopefully come out of the restrictions we’ve been in. It's really about us putting the fans first.”

Mr Farrell said that the whole deal started “with a conversation” with RTÉ.

“We really wanted the Six Nations and wanted to extend and to look at the Women’s and the U-20's because there’s a lot of momentum and growth and that gives you rugby pretty much through to the summer. That was the start of it and then we had a phone conversation with Dee and here we are today,” he said.