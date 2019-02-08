RTÉ Mailbag presenter Arthur Murphy dies aged 90

Murphy became a household name here with TV series Mailbag, which ran from 1982 until 1996.

During his busy broadcasting career, he directed music programme Just For You and he appeared on Music For You.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2016.

He is survived by his sons Shane and Mark, extended family and many friends.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Murphy, following the news of his passing.

RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes said: "Arthur occupies a special place in Irish broadcasting history, having brought his own unique brand of warmth, respect and wit to his appearances on air, not least with Mailbag which became such a popular programme for so long among Irish viewers.

"He had such a distinguished career in broadcasting in Ireland and the UK, something he clearly loved.

"That he continued to broadcast with the same unique delivery and wit to the very end is testament to his professionalism and to his popularity. He will be sorely missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and his many friends, both in RTÉ and across the world of broadcasting."

Will Hanafin, producer of the Ray D'Arcy Show, said that he is honoured to have known and worked with Mr Hanafin.

He Tweeted: "Really sad to tell you that the broadcasting legend #Arthurmurphy died yesterday. It was a privilege to write the emailbag script for him for ten years.

"A consummate broadcaster and gentleman who lived an incredible life, sharing a stage with Jimi Hendrix.

"He was produced by The Beatles producer George Martin, had a music career as Mark Dwayne, singing with Shirley Bassey, and of course presented mailbag on @Rte Tv from 1982... we’ll miss him...

"Commiserations to his sons on their sad loss."

Online Editors