A reporter had a little trouble getting to grips with some of the details of Meghan and Harry's visit to Ireland on ITV's Lorraine this morning.

Royal correspondent tells Lorraine Kelly that Harry and Meghan will meet the 'Tea Set' at 'Crows Park' in Dublin

The Sun newspaper's royal correspondent Emily Andrews was chatting with host Lorraine Kelly when she said that Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan would be meeting the 'Tea set' and visiting 'Crows Park' on their trip to Dublin.

Harry and Meghan fly to Dublin as part of a series of royal visits that the Royal family have planned in the wake of the Brexit vote, as they look to cement ties with European neighbours ahead of Britain's departure from the EU next year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet the couple on a trip that will also include a visit to Croke Park, the home of GAA, which was described by reporter Andrews as the biggest football stadium in Dublin.

In fact, the British audience may now believe Harry and Meghan have a date with a 'tea set' if they were watching breakfast TV in the UK, as her brief appearance served up a host of comments that were lost in translation.

"They are going to jump on a plane and head over to Dublin for their mini-tour this evening and tomorrow," confirmed Andrews.

She added, "They are going to meet the President of Ireland, the tea set - the Irish Prime Minister, they are going to Crows Park, the big football stadium there.

"They're also doing quite a lot of smaller sensitive stuff - they are seeing some of the Bloody Sunday relics in Crows Park and going to the immigration museum."

