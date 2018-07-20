Love Island has had viewers across the UK and Ireland enthralled for the past two months with daily high drama courtesy of a bevy of male and female beauties competing with each other to find love.

‘Rosie had a script on her phone that she was rattling off – for 40 minutes I just sat there and took it’ – Love Island’s Adam explains that smirk

Among the moments that viewers will remember long after the series has ended (it wraps next week) will undoubtedly be Georgia and New Jack’s controversial kiss, the moment Georgia realised Josh had ditched her, Laura’s two dumpings, and the time Adam smirked at Rosie when she was explaining to him, through tears, how much he had hurt her by moving on with Zara.

The image of Adam Collard’s smirk sent viewers into a frenzy and a domestic abuse charity in the UK went so far as to suggest Adam was exhibiting signs of being an emotional abuser.

Several weeks after emerging from the villa, Adam has weathered the storm and still adamant that he was not smirking at Rosie being upset, but rather at the length of her tirade, which, he says, she was reading from her phone for more than half an hour.

Adam reveals he is in love with Love Island’s Zara (TV)

“I definitely don’t regret it,” he tells Independent.ie at the launch of Love Island Australia at the Odeon in Dublin.

“If the cut was a little longer people might have had a different approach – they would have seen how long I was spoken at. It was a 40 minute argument that was cut down to four minutes. It wasn’t even an argument – I was being spoken at.

Zara and Adam (ITV)

“Rosie had a phone where she typed up everything she wanted to say. I wasn’t smirking at her being upset, I would never want to see any girl upset like that. I was smirking at the fact she had a script, an essay, that she was rattling off – and for 40 minutes I just sat there and took it and took it and took it and didn’t get a word in edgeways.”

Adam is accompanied in Dublin by his girlfriend Zara McDermott, the same Zara he met in the villa. She says if you watch the episode back you can see the phone on Rosie’s lap.

Adam flirting with Zara (ITV)

“It’s frustrating that people didn’t see that,” she says. “I understood the points she wanted to make and why she wanted to make them but I think it could have been handled a lot better and been a discussion rather than a speech.”

Regarding the allegations of abusive behaviour, Rosie has since come out to defend Adam and say he was not being abusive. Even so, he gets why producers ran with the footage the way they did.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott in Dublin for the launch of Love Island Australia - airing on 3e from Monday 23rd at 10.05pm

“I get it, because what would you want to see? Would you want o see the boring bits? No, you want to see the dramatic bits. I know what I signed up to.”

Both Zara and Adam are still smarting about her exit from the villa, which came a week before Adam’s. They both feel they were the strongest couple in terms of their relationship at that time.

“Honestly, I think we were the strongest couple – on a par with Jack and Dani at that time,” says Adam. Zara agrees, “Emotion-wise, connection-wise we were on a par with Jack and Dani absolutely.”

When Adam subsequently opted to stay in the villa, rather than leave with Zara, viewers were not impressed. Zara chose to stand by him and wait for him on the outside, despite the fact he had coupled up with another girl, Darylle.

“It was really difficult,” she says. “I tried my best not to watch it. It was very difficult, but I was speaking to his step mum and dad and his best friend while he was still in there and they were being so supportive and so amazing. So it was nice to have them to talk to. I still felt connected to him in a way.”

Adam reveals his dad reached out to Zara to tell her to hang in there.

“My dad, TV or no TV, doesn’t matter how it’s cut, my dad especially knows when I am into someone or not into someone,” he says. “He was the main advocate for texting Zara because he was like, ‘Don’t worry about this, trust us, I can see straight through this’. He’s the only person in the world who has seen me like this.”

Zara says she chose to wait for him because she had the support of his family.

“Me in the press being so strong about how I felt and how I thought Adam felt, and me saying I would stand by him, everyone thought ‘Oh my God you’re being so weird’ but me knowing him quite well and his family saying, ‘he likes you’, I had that in the back of my head the whole time.”

Adam says he was persuaded by his fellow contestants to stay and questioned himself “for the first time in my life”, adding, “But if you see the vote off I’m the happiest person ever to be voted off, not because I didn’t enjoy Love Island, but because I knew who I wanted to see.”

Adam and Zara do appear to be genuinely into each other. She’s planning on accompanying him on as many dates on his 61 date tour of the UK and Ireland that she can.

In the meantime, they are backing different couples to win Love Island and bag the £50,000 prize.

“We like Jack and Dani, we love Josh and Kaz,” says Adam, while Zara adds, “I love Wes and Megan. Nobody else does and I don’t understand why. I love Megan. I adore her. She’s amazing. I love Wes as well. Looking from the outside now I can see there’s a dislike for them as a couple but living with them I saw the connection. I saw it. I absolutely love Megan and Wes is so funny. They were two of the people I got on with best in the villa.”

Love Island continues on 3e at 9pm. Love Island Australia starts on TV3 on Monday night at 10.05pm.

