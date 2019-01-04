Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé has commended last year’s winner for her strength of character following an alleged incident of racist verbal abuse.

Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé has commended last year’s winner for her strength of character following an alleged incident of racist verbal abuse.

Rose of Tralee at 60: Winners reflect on critics, women's rights and major changes to this year's competition

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher (22), who was crowned the first African-Irish winner in August, claimed she was subjected to the verbal attack in a Kilkenny takeaway.

“What happened was absolutely horrendous. It was horrible and it was a reflection on that person more so than Kirsten or anyone else,” Dáithí told Independent.ie.

The RTE presenter praised the young woman for “showing her own real character” and for rising above the incident.

“When you’re given a bit of a profile people think they can take pot shots at you and they’re going to do it I’m afraid. That’s the society we live in,” he said.

“And I think it’s up to yourself then as a person to say, actually, you’re wrong. I think that’s what happened.”

Speaking at the launch for the search for the Roses of 2019, Kirsten said she prefers not to dwell on the incident as it “went in one ear and out the other”.

“People are mean and I suppose if you focus in and dwell on that mean person or that incident that happened my year would be very, very negative whereas all these other amazing things have happened.”

The search for the next 2019 Rose of Tralee has started Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Kirsten, who has deferred college for a year, has travelled to India and Germany in her role, and will visit New York next month, before passing the coveted crown to the next winner in August 2019.

A major change this year will be the abolition of the annual ‘cull’ of half the 64 Roses prior to the televised event. Only 32 Roses will travel to Kerry this year but all will appear on TV at the festival dome.

“It’s a new system which is a good thing because there was always disappointment on the Saturday and Sunday morning with people who wouldn’t be on TV,” revealed Dáithí.

Only Dublin, Cork, and Kerry will now enter a Rose every year while regional and international committees will only send a Rose every two or three years.

The age limit has also been increased to 28 (entrants cannot be 29 until after September 1 the year in which they participate) to accommodate Roses who may be on the cusp of the age limit but were unable to enter this year.

The festival celebrates 60 years this year and six winners from each decade attended the launch, including the very first Rose of Tralee.

Dublin Rose Alice O’Sullivan won in 1959 and says the landscape for Roses and women in Ireland has changed enormously in the past 60 years.

“Among the many big social issues in Ireland in 1959 would be the lack of opportunity for women to go to third level automatically, as they are doing nowadays,” she said.

“I was a judge for the 50th Rose of Tralee contest and when you looked at all the resumes the Irish women had caught up, and surpassed, people coming from the rest of the world and I thought that was just brilliant.”

Online Editors