Entertainment TV News

Monday 26 August 2019

Rose of Tralee 2019 LIVE: All the action as it happens on the first night from the festival dome

Creations: Models Ellie Ryan, Maria Duffy, Maria Naumova and Aisling O’Connor at the Rose of Tralee Fashion Show at The Dome. Photos: Steve Humphreys
Creations: Models Ellie Ryan, Maria Duffy, Maria Naumova and Aisling O’Connor at the Rose of Tralee Fashion Show at The Dome. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Aoife Walsh

As the Rose of Tralee kicks off for the first of two televised nights at the festival dome, join Aoife Walsh for all the action as it happens in Tralee...

 

Online Editors

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top