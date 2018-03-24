Room To Improve Dermot Bannon reveals his dream career - and it's not designing houses

One of Ireland's best-known architects has revealed his career pipe dream - and it's not designing people's houses.

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Ray D'Arcy show, the Dublin man said he is still "obsessed with planes". And despite playing with LEGO and drawing from a young age, the pipe dream was always to fly a plane.

American sojourn: Dermot Bannon at the Flatiron building in New York

"The playroom was just constantly covered with LEGO when we were children," Bannon said. "I definitely knew I wanted to become an architect before secondary school, because I remember asking the teachers what subjects I needed to do to get into architecture... and they were looking at me like, 'just do your Junior Cert first'.

"The two jobs I only ever wanted was to be a pilot or an architect. "I'm still obsessed with planes. For my 40th birthday I treated myself to a flying lesson.

Dermot Bannon

"If I was offered the chance to get a pilot's licence, I definitely would." Speaking about his teenage years, Bannon said he was "a little bit nerdy" and "definitely wouldn't have been that outgoing".

"I was quiet," he continued.

"My brother was the comedian and he got the attention. He would walk through the school and there would be 19 people following him, while I was sitting by myself. I came out of my shell in college.

"But does anybody look back and say secondary school was great?" Bannon said he "creative, arty and always making things", and would not have been a great sportsman.

"I was a heavy kid," he said. "I was always overweight and I was never that sporty. I had desperate music taste too," he laughed.

