Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy among host of new Dancing With The Stars contestants

RONAN Keating’s daughter Missy Keating is among the contestants due to take part in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars.

The 20-year-old is photographed here on her way to rehearsals at a Dublin dance studio in preparation for the RTÉ show, which airs next month.

Joining Missy in competing for the coveted glitterball will be former RTÉ newsreader Aengus MacGrianna, comedian Neil Delamere and Paralympic athlete Ellen Keane.

At least eight other stars are due to be unveiled over the coming weeks.

Judge Julian Benson is rumoured to be giving the new series a miss, and is set to be replaced by Brian Dowling’s dancer husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The news that DWTS stars is returning to our screens will thrill fans, after last year’s season was axed due to Covid.

Missy Keating has been living with her dad Ronan and his wife Storm for the past several months in England, where she is pursuing a career as a model.

The Malahide native has also tried her hand at singing, auditioning for BBC’s The Voice, and has acted too, appearing in a couple of small Irish films.

Missy is also known for her racy Instagram posts, in which she sets pulses racing by stripping down to her smalls.

Aengus Mac Grianna worked as a newsreader for RTÉ for over 20 years, taking voluntary redundancy in 2018 and then going on to study in college.

Aengus (57), who married husband Terry Gill in 2014, also finished second in Celebrity Masterchef Ireland in 2014.

Offaly man Neil Delamare (43) is one of Ireland’s top comedians and also presents his own Today FM radio show on Sundays.

Dubliner Ellen Keane (26) is an Irish Paralympic gold medal winning swimmer and was Ireland's youngest ever athlete when she swam in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

During Ellen’s development in her mother’s womb, her left arm was pinched and did not advance like the rest of her body.