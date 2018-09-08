'Robbie Williams is a perfect judge' - says Louis Walsh of his X Factor replacement

Louis Walsh has backed the new judging panel on the X Factor, which is made up of Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and head honcho Simon Cowell.

The former judge, now a part of Virgin Media One's Ireland's Got Talent, said he thought the addition of Take That star Robbie Williams was "brilliant".

"I think Robbie is brilliant, I think he'd be my very first choice," he said.

"I think with Robbie and Simon it doesn't matter who is in the middle as long as those two are there. I think they're brilliant, I really do. He is always funny, entertaining and he loves the show."

As for Robbie's other half Ayda, the Mayo man said: "I see why she is there - give them a chance, it will get better." Louis said he would probably be present at one of the live shows but revealed he would not be at Simon's side for the Judges' Houses stage of the competition.

"I think he is using David Walliams," he said.

According to Louis, shows like the X Factor are still a good way to make a name for yourself.

"James Arthur was still an incredible artist, Little Mix, One Direction, Olly Murs," he said. "If you're right, it's the right show. There is no better show in the whole world. I know people slag it off but if you have something going on for you it's good."

Last weekend, Irish X Factor hopeful Brendan Murray appeared on the show and Louis has high hopes for the singer who was a member of his boyband Hometown and represented Ireland in Eurovision.

"He is great, he just needs the right songs," Louis said of the 21-year-old. "I'd say he is through to judges' homes, I've got a feeling he is."

