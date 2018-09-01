Robbie Williams takes centre stage tonight during his first appearance as a judge on the new series of The X Factor.

Robbie Williams takes centre stage tonight during his first appearance as a judge on the new series of The X Factor.

Robbie Williams fights back tears on X Factor when singer Janice Robinson transports him back to 'messy' time

Robbie joins his wife Ayda Field, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and head judge Simon Cowell on the new-look panel as viewers get a first look of the audition stage.

The former Take That star gets up on stage with singer Andy Hofton for a duet at London's Wembley Arena as they perform Williams' hit, Angels.

Viewers will also see Hofton perform a self-written number called Castle Of Love, which he reveals he offered to Williams' former bandmate Gary Barlow.

Williams is seen fighting back tears as he is transported back to a "messy" time in his life by American singer Janice Robinson.

Robinson, who had a number one hit in 1995 with Dreamer alongside Italian house duo Livin' Joy, is looking for another shot at the big time.

Robbie Williams is set to perform a duet with one X Factor hopeful in his first episode as a judge (Ray Burmiston/Thames/Syco/ITV/PA)

In his debut as a judge on the singing show, Williams pulls no punches with his verdict on acts he is less than impressed by.

His fellow new judge Tomlinson admitted that he has "grown up fast" since appearing on the show as a contestant.

Tomlinson (26), who was a member of One Direction, is the first former X Factor star to have a permanent judging panel role.

He said he was a "cocky little s**t" when he started with 1D, but his experiences since then - including the death of his mother - have helped him grow up.

Viewers will also be given a glimpse of tomorrow's episode as the judges drive in together, singing along to Dolly Parton and One Direction.

Williams urges Ayda not to sing over 9 To 5 as she will "spoil it".

Tomlinson is seen sitting awkwardly next to Cowell, who plays one of his band's songs as they negotiate the drive-through at a fast-food restaurant.

The X Factor returns for its 15th series at 8pm tonight on Virgin Media One, with the second episode airing tomorrow at 8pm.

Online Editors