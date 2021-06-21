ITV are revealing the full list of Love Island 2021 contestants today.

The popular ITV2 reality show, which sees young, single people couple up in a villa in the hopes of finding true love, returns on June 28 at 9pm.

The official Love Island social media accounts will be revealing the line-up one-by-one throughout the morning – and we’ll keep you updated here.

Here they are so far….

Sharon

Sharon Gaffka, 25, from Oxford, is an operations lead for the Department for Transport, and joins the new crop of contestants for the ITV2 series when it airs on June 28.

Asked why she wanted to take part in Love Island, the beauty queen said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group.

“But also because of Covid and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Talking about her job, she explained she has been a civil servant since the age of 18.

She added: “I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!”

Gaffka said she tends to date people taller than herself and added: “I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

Aaron

The second contestant announced, 24-year-old Aaron Francis from London, is a luxury events host.

Talking about his job, including ‘working at royal weddings’, Francis said: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

He said he was looking for someone “passionate about what they are doing”.

He explained: “I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.”

Meanwhile, former Love Island contestants have offered advice to the new batch of islanders ahead of the series starting again this month.

Laura Anderson, who was part of the 2018 crop of contestants, told ITV’s This Morning: “I think people just need to be kind to each other.

“You know, you go through a lot of emotions in there and having sort of a shoulder to cry on, it honestly just means the world because you don’t have your usual support network.

“And just have fun, it’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity. They’ll be great. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Marcel Somerville, who first found fame as a member of music group Blazin’ Squad and appeared on the show in 2017, said joining the cast was “a turning point in my life”.

He said: “I hadn’t been in the Blazin’ Squad for a little while, it rejuvenated my whole life.

“Literally before I went on the show, the company I was working for I was getting made redundant (from), I was like ‘what am I going to do?’

“And then Love Island came calling, I was like, ‘give it a go’ and after the show it was just a new chapter and it was just the best chapter.”

He also addressed the pressure to be in peak physical condition on the show, saying; “Before I went on the show I was literally in the gym twice a day, making sure that I had a six pack just because I was thinking to myself, ‘Everyone’s going to have six packs. I need to have a six pack, I need to have the shoulders ready to go’.

“But I feel like afterwards I kind of relaxed a little bit, I’ve got a dad bod going on now.

“But beforehand, it was a lot of pressure on me to be like, ‘I need to make sure I’m looking the part’.”