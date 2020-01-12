Revealed: Top 50 most watched programmes in Ireland 2019

Only one television programme won more than a million Irish viewers in 2019 and it was no surprise it was the Late Late Toy Show.

Only one television programme won more than a million Irish viewers in 2019 and it was no surprise it was the Late Late Toy Show.

While no other programme could muster a million, Ryan Tubridy and his adorable young cast pulled in more than 1,540,700 viewers.

The TAM Ireland Top 50 list of most watched programmes showed we are a nation of sports fans. Sport on RTÉ2 scored 20 places in the Top 50, with the All Ireland Football Final Replay Dublin V Kerry in second place with 991,000 viewers.

In third place was the original football final with 988,200 viewers, while the Six Nations rugby showdown between Ireland and England in February was ranked fourth with 980,000 people tuning into Virgin Media One.

The All Ireland Hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway made the top five ranking with 829,500 viewers.

RTÉ continues to dominate the programmes league table, Virgin Media One managed to get two other programmes in the top 10 with the Six Nations Ireland-France game and an episode of ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.’

Other top 10 entrants were the Rugby World Cup clash between Ireland and New Zealand, the All Ireland football semi-final between Dublin and Mayo and RTE One’s Room To Improve.

The best of the rest at number 11 was the Late Late Show tribute to Gay Byrne with 666,000 viewers. And the highest-rating Six One News of the year was on the day that Gay died when 530,000 tuned in.

RTÉ Investigates - Creches, Behind Closed Doors went undercover to look at standards of care in a chain of creches located in Dublin, the impact of which continues to make headlines. It had an audience of 484,000. The highest-rating Prime Time of the year featured the murder of Bobby Ryan - 511,000.

A celebration of Shane McGowan on the Late Late Show also features in the Top 20, with 612,000 viewers. On Christmas Day Mrs Brown’s Boys was enjoyed by 633,000. And The Young Offenders was a big hit too - 487,000 watched an episode which aired in November on RTÉ2. Family favourites Dancing with the Stars, Operation Transformation, Ireland's Fittest Family, and Raised by The Village also feature in the Top 50.

Star turn: Shane MacGowan and wife Victoria Mary Clarke on ‘The Late Late Show’. Photo: Andres Poveda

The average Irish adult watches television an average of two hours and 55 minutes a day. Some 85pc of daily viewing is viewed on live at the scheduled time with just 15pc watching in ‘catch up’ mode.

On RTÉ Player, Ireland v Russia in the Rugby World cup was the most-streamed programme of 2019.

The TAM Ireland Top 50 list of most watched programmes 2019

Online Editors