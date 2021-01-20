Revealed: Ryan Tubridy tops list as RTÉ’s ‘top 10’ share €9.5m over three years

Ryan Tubridy has topped the list of of RTÉ’s top earners, as the ten highest paid stars at the broadcaster shared almost €9.5m over the past three years.

RTÉ has finally published its list of top-ten earners for the years covering 2017, 2018 and 2019 this afternoon, just as the inauguration of Joe Biden got underway.

The last time the broadcaster released this information was in December 2018.

Last week it was reported that the national broadcaster made a loss of €7.2m in 2019.

Ryan Tubridy, Ray D'Arcy and Joe Duffy remain the top three highest earning presenters at the broadcaster for the time period covered.

‘Late Late Show’ host Tubridy still leads the way, earning €495,000 for each of those three years.

Second place is RTE Radio 1 afternoon presenter Ray D’Arcy whose salary of €450,000 has also remained unchanged for the years indicated.

Claiming third position is ‘Liveline’ presenter Joe Duffy, whose salary has been subject to a slight fluctuation. In 2017, he took home €398,738 while in 2018, it went up to €404,988 and then dropped slighted to €392,494.

Presenter Sean O’Rourke, who retired in May of 2020, is listed in the fourth position and his wage for 2017 was listed as €321,071; in 2018 it was €325,263 while in 2019 it was €327,988.

The late Marian Finucane, who passed away in January 2020, was the best-paid female presenter on the list and in 2019 was paid €358,013.

Her salary was listed as €333,013 in 2018 while in 2017, it was €299,000

Number six on the list is ‘Prime Time’ anchor and RTÉ Radio 1 weekend presenter Miriam O’Callaghan, who earned €320,000 in 2019. Her salary was listed as just over €322,000 asin 2018 and €299,000 in 2017.

Sean O’Rourke’s replacement Claire Byrne is number seven on the list and her salary was the same for 2019 and 2018, standing at €250,000, a slight increase of €10,000 from 2017.

George Hamilton was number eight on the list with a €192,796 salary in 2018 but was not among the top-ten earners in 2019.

Darragh Moloney was listed as number nine in 2017 with a salary figure of €183,742 but did not make the biggest-earner list in 2018 or 2019.

It also shows that new entrant and Westlife star Nicky Byrne earned €182,400 in 2017, which is the year that he first fronted ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ while also co-hosting his 2FM morning show. However, he was not listed in the biggest earners in 2018 and 2019, despite also fronting the entertainment show in those years.

Also on the best-paid list is Brendan O’Connor who was a new entrant in 2018 with a salary of €240,000, down to €220,000 in 2019.

Bryan Dobson was number nine on the list in 2018 and 2019, earning just over €209,000 while in tenth position is RTÉ Radio 1’s Mary Wilson who was a new entrant in 2019, earning just over €196,000.

“Our presenters have been crucial to RTÉ’s output throughout this pandemic, as audiences turned to their national public media in record numbers for vital news, information, entertainment and companionship," said RTÉ DG Dee Forbes.

"They continue to make a significant contribution to public media in Ireland and enable RTÉ to optimise important commercial revenue, which is essential to support our public services.

