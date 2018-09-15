The first name of the iconic character of Mrs Doyle in Channel 4's beloved comedy series Father Ted has finally been revealed.

The first name of the iconic character of Mrs Doyle in Channel 4's beloved comedy series Father Ted has finally been revealed.

Revealed: Mrs Doyle's first name, according to Father Ted creator

The mystery of the Craggy Island housekeeper's first name was a long running gag but twenty years after the series ended, co-creator Arthur Matthews has finally solved the mystery.

Her name is Joan.

Paulin McLynn played the iconic character who wouldn't take no for an answer when it came to her cups of tea.

She starred opposite the late Dermot Morgan and Frank Kelly as well as Ardal O'Hanlon, who played Dougal.

Matthews made the revelation during an interview with Today FM this week.

During the course of the chat with the station, he also said he believed Roy Keane would have challenged people to duels if he was born in another era.

"If Roy Keane was around in the 18th century or realy 19th century he'd say 'Let's settle this. We'll meet at five o'clock. Pistols at dawn!"

Read more: 'I no longer see myself when I watch Father Ted' - Pauline McLynn

Online Editors