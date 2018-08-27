MORE than one million people tuned in to watch at least some of the Papal Mass on RTÉ, figures just released show.

Revealed: How many viewers tuned in to watch Pope Francis in Ireland on RTÉ One

The national broadcaster says an average of 535,000 viewers saw the full Mass from start to finish.

There was another 300,000 streams RTÉ’s online platforms which attracted audiences in 159 different countries, including Iran, Papua New Guinea and Swaziland.

RTÉ also shared footage of the visit with more than 75 broadcasters worldwide.

TV viewing data released today by Nielsen TAM show that over 1.8 million viewers tuned in to RTÉ's special live television coverage of Pope Francis in Ireland across the weekend.

An average of 535,000 viewers watched the full Papal Mass on RTÉ One television in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The complete programme coverage anchored by Bryan Dobson reached an audience of 1.1million viewers who tuned in at some point during the broadcast.

On RTÉ2, the Festival of Families concert event in Croke Park on Saturday evening saw 379,000 viewers on average watch the full four hour programme, with a peak of 570,000 viewers all watching at one stage.

