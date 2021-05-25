Revealed: Celebrity Gogglebox announces new additions for third series

Melanie C, BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and sports presenter Clare Balding are joining the cast of Gogglebox for the forthcoming third series

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amfo will be joined by her brother Andy, while Balding will settle in on the sofa next to her wife Alice Arnold, and Spice Girl star Melanie C will feature with her brother Paul.

Former Premiership footballers turned pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher will also make their debuts on the Channel 4 show.

Presenter Lorraine Kelly previously announced on her own ITV morning show that she had signed up alongside her daughter Rosie Smith.

They join returning duos including Shaun Ryder and Bez from the Happy Mondays, father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp and Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie on the programme, which is beginning its third series.

Other returning favourites include new parents Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore and veteran broadcasting couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Celebrity Gogglebox, made by Studio Lambert, sees famous people filmed reacting, with their families or close friends, to popular television programmes.

The third series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday June 4 at 9pm.

PA Media