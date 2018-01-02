Revealed: Celebrity Big Brother 2018 kicks off with the first all-female household

Former MP Ann Widdecombe has become the first contestant to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018.

The former Conservative MP, 70, has become a familiar face on screens, appearing in a number of shows, including last year’s Sugar Free Farm. She demonstrated her artistic side when she took part in the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing and is a popular novelist, penning titles such as 2014 murder mystery, The Dancing Detective. She leads a line-up of eight all-female housemates kicking off this year's series on Channel 5.

Amanda Barrie, Malika Haqq, Rachel Johnson, and Ann Widdecombe entered the house during the Celebrity Big Brother Launch held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire on Tuesday January 2, 2018.

Malika Haqq - close friend of US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian - has joined Ann Widdecombe in the Channel 5 show's house. A series regular on US reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Haqq claims some small acting roles, including Penny in Sky High (2005), Shay in Definitely Divorcing (2016) and Video Ho #3 in an episode of Entourage. She will be entering the house just days after her close friend Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy.

Third to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house is journalist Rachel Johnson. Johnson has said she is "not sure" that she is "looking forward" to starring in the series alongside Ann Widdecombe.

She described the former MP as a "character", adding that she will "straighten us all out". The only housemate to be previously confirmed by Channel 5, the 52-year-old’s stint on the show follows her father Stanley’s recent experience in last month’s series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! A novelist and journalist, she is also sister to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Ashley James, Maggie Oliver, India Willoughby, and Jess Impiazzi entered the house during the Celebrity Big Brother Launch held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire on Tuesday January 2, 2018.

DJ and former Made In Chelsea star Ashley James said she feels "excited and nervous" as she was unveiled as the fourth Celebrity Big Brother housemate.

James is best known by television fans for her role in hit Channel 4 reality show, Made In Chelsea, but she has amassed thousands of social media followers with both her work as a DJ and her regular fashion updates.

India Willoughby compared herself to the regenerated Doctor as she joined the line-up of Celebrity Big Brother housemates. Describing herself as Britain's first transgender newsreader, she said she felt like the Time Lord who has, "funnily enough" now taken on a new identity in the form of actress Jodie Whittaker for the next series.

The newsreader made headlines in 2015 after undergoing a gender reassignment operation. Formerly known as Jonathan Willoughby, she has previously spoken about stepping down from her ITV job in 2010 and choosing to end a double life she had led for five years. Actress Amanda Barrie has become the eighth housemate to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

At 81 years old, the Benidorm star is the oldest celebrity to enter the house so far this year. Best known by some as Coronation Street’s Alma, following her 20-year stint on the show, she sealed her acting career back in the 1960s with roles in two of the famous Carry On films: Carry On Cabby and Carry On Cleo. Following Jess Impiazzi and Maggie Oliver, her entry rounds up the initial all-female line-up for this year's series. MTV presenter Impiazzi is no stranger to reality television after rising to fame on both The Only Way Is Essex and, more recently, Ex On The Beach. She is also known by followers for running her own women’s fitness brand and her work as a glamour model.

Former detective constable Oliver was a key figure involved in the Rochdale abuse scandal. After encouraging young victims of sexual abuse to speak to police, she famously resigned from her position over the way authorities handled the case. She was recently portrayed by Lesley Sharp in the BBC dramatisation of the case, Three Girls. The 82-year-old joked that she thought her wife, Hilary Bonner, might be taking her to a home when she set off to join the show.

