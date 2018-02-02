Cork busker Allie Sherlock wowed audiences across the world last week with a stunning performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

'Remember us when you get really famous' - Cork busker Allie Sherlock wows on This Morning following Ellen appearance

And this morning the talented 12-year old from Cork she popped across to the UK to join Ruth Langford and Eamon Holmes on ITV's This Morning.

"It wasn't nerve wracking at all - I'm getting used to it!" Allie tells Independent.ie. She admits that as a big fan of Ellen, she found it "really hard" and was "shaking" when she appeared in studio, only beginning to relax towards the end of the interview, although she said the whole experience was "so much fun".

Remember us when you get really famous, @alliesherlock! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8G2256pFwt — This Morning (@thismorning) February 2, 2018

Needless to say her friends back in Cork were delighted with her surprise appearance. "We weren't allowed to put anything on social media before the show aired but the minute it did I posted it on Snapchat and then literally loads of messages came through, people saying, 'Oh my God you done so good!' Everyone watched it and said they were really proud."

Allie has been impressing people with her busking for years now and shares her music on her YouTube channel which has a whopping 275,000 subscribers. During her time in LA she was invited to work lead vocalist for OneRepublic Ryan Tedder, who has written and produced for artists including U2, Adele and Beyonce. They recorded a song together although Allie says she needs "more vocal lessons".

"I need to work on my voice," she says. "It's something I've got to do. He got in this really big vocal coach who does Rihanna and other people. We did one lesson but starting next week we're going to keep doing it." Although she has previously said she wasn't sure about a career in music, Allie says her appearance on Ellen and working with Tedder has shown her "how much I really do love music and how much I want to do it now."

As for whether or not she will apply for a reality talent show The Voice or The X Factor when she turns 16, she says she's "not sure" but by then she will probably already be a star.

